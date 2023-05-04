The Columbus High baseball team closed out regular season play on Tuesday after dropping a third straight game.

The Discoverers fell 2-0 at Omaha North Tuesday after falling 13-2 against visiting Grand Island Monday.

Against Omaha North, Jack Faust got the start on the mound for Columbus sitting down four on strikes and allowing two earned runs in three innings.

The Vikings scored both of their runs in the third.

Jarrett Bell would come in as the relief pitcher for the final three innings. Bell allowed no hits or runs while striking out three and walking one.

The Discoverers finished with more hits than Omaha North outhitting the Vikings 6-2. Faust led the team with two hits, each being doubles. Connor Rausch also hit a double for Columbus.

Columbus would also reach base on walks twice and get struck out three times.

Despite outhitting Omaha North, Columbus was unable to score as its defense had seven errors on the day.

Against Grand Island, Columbus had seven hits in the game scoring two runs.

The two teams were even throughout with Columbus scoring the first run of the day in the first inning on a single from Nick Zoucha.

Both teams would go scoreless until the fifth inning with Grand Island scoring two runs in the top of the inning.

Columbus would knot the game up at 2-2 on another single from Zoucha.

Neither team could muster up runs in the sixth forcing the two teams to head into the seventh inning tied at two.

The Islanders had a dominant seventh inning scoring 11 runs on five errors, four hits and one walk.

Overall, Grand Island finished with 11 hits.

Columbus used four pitchers on the mound against Grand Island with Brennen Jelinek getting the start. Jelinek pitched 4.2 innings, allowing five hits, three walks and two runs he also struck out three batters.

Abe Christensen then pitched 1.1 innings allowing two runs. Wyatt Swanson pitched 0.1 innings allowing five runs and Bohden Jedlicka pitched 0.2 inches allowing four runs.

Columbus closes regular season play at 10-13 and will look to bounce back against 15-11 Lincoln Southwest on Saturday in District A-3 at Elkhorn South.