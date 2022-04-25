Columbus baseball endures wild weekend

Columbus baseball played in perhaps the wildest three-game stretch in program history over the weekend. The Discoverers dropped two of three and were part of three games that included a total of nearly 60 runs.

CHS nearly came back from a 7-2 deficit on Friday at home against Fremont only to see the Tigers blow up for 12 runs an inning later in the game and leave with a 19-6 win. Saturday in a doubleheader with Lincoln Northeast, the Discoverers picked up a more normal 5-1 win behind another strong start from junior Brennen Jelinek before the two teams combined for 29 hits and eight errors in a 15-13 Northeast win.

"It had a little bit of everything," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "I don't know if I really have an explanation for Friday. I think it was the first time we really allowed the score or the events of the game get to us. ... Saturday it was two completely different games."

The weekend began with a five-run first by Fremont followed by two in the bottom half by Columbus High. The Tigers took advantage of an error and a hit batter in the first two at-bats with back-to-back doubles and an RBI single. A triple in the second then a passed ball and a wild pitch made it 7-2.

Columbus scored twice in the first on a wild pitch and a passed ball then had RBI singles by Nick Zoucha and Cody Zrust and a run on an error in the third. It looked like a potential comeback until Fremont went through the order twice and scored 12 times in the fourth on nine hits, two walks and two errors.

Zoucha and Zrust both had two hits. Senior Ryan Eickhoff took the loss on three innings of work, eight hits, nine runs but only four earned. He struck out six and walked one.

"Fremont is a high-quality team. I'm not taking anything from them, but in 12 losses we've played a lot of one- or two- or three-run games and we've had a chance in all of those. This time, something just got to us," Johnson said.

Jelinek put Columbus in position to win Saturday's first game when he tossed five innings, gave up three hits, just one earned, walked three and struck out four. Zoucha drove in a run in the second, Bentley Willison scored on a double play with the bases loaded in the third, Jack Faust scored on a bases-loaded fielder's choice and Sam Kwapnioski drove in a run on an RBI in the fifth and Rausch pushed Tadan Bell across on an RBI single after Bell tripled in the sixth.

Jelinek gave up a home run in the second but never allowed any other Northeast runners to reach second base. Jarrett Bell closed the door in the final two frames when he allowed two hits but struck out three.

The second game saw Columbus lead 4-3, fall behind 7-5, trail 9-8, lead 12-11 and take a 13-11 lead through 4 and 1/2.

Northeast worked around a leadoff single by Columbus High senior Shon Brockhaus in the sixth and set the next three down in order. It was the only zero put up in any half-inning and made the difference.

The Rockets took the lead in the bottom half on an RBI triple RBI ground out and an error that came around to score on an RBI single three hitters later. A home run in the sixth added insurance. Columbus stranded a leadoff walk in the seventh.

Tadan and Jarrett Bell, Kwapnioski, Swanson and Eickhoff each had two hits. Tadan Bell drove in three while Eickhoff drove in two.

Columbus is 11-12 and has just six games remaining before the end of the season. The Discoverers are at Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday and host Elkhhorn South on Thursday and Lincoln Pius X on Friday.

"It was already windy, but the wind picked up in game two and the ball was just flying every where. Tadan hit a home run that I don't think he thought was going anywhere," Johnson said. "He came around third base and kind of shrugged his shoulders like, 'Well, that was kind of cool.' The wind was a big factor in a back-and-forth game. When they put up the first zero, that might have been what did it."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

