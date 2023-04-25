Abe Christensen got starting nod for Columbus on Monday having a solid four innings despite a shaky start.

The Discoverers allowed three runs in the first inning while facing the Tigers of Fremont. Columbus would eventually fall 7-1 at Fremont to drop their third straight loss.

Columbus allowed five runs with Christensen on the mound but he would only record one earned run.

“He gave us a really nice start, he should have been out of the first inning without any runs scored,” Columbus baseball coach Jimmy Johnson said. “He got a ground ball with two outs and just dropped the force at first.”

Christensen would wrap up his four-inning outing by allowing four hits and four walks. He would also sit down four Tigers on strikes.

“I thought he did a nice job overcoming the first inning through the second, third and fourth innings,” Johnson said. “He really did a nice job giving us a chance.”

Columbus faced Fremont ace Clay Hedges. Hedges finished the game pitching six innings, allowing one run on three hits and four walks.

“We faced a pretty tough pitcher, he had us really off balance,” Johnson said. “He had some good velocity and speed, we struggled to hit the ball hard or get anything going offensively.”

Hedges also finished his outing with 11 strikeouts in the Tigers’ win.

“He did a nice job of not relying on the fastball on strikes,” Johnson said. “He worked us backwards a few times, our guys thought they were getting fastballs but it was off-speed and we just got caught thinking too much.”

Hedges held the Discoverers scoreless for the first four innings as Fremont entered the fifth inning with a 3-0 lead.

Columbus looked poised to have a big fifth inning loading up the bases on three singles and scoring their lone run of the game on a walk to keep the bases loaded. Unfortunately for Columbus, Fremont had recorded two out leading up to this point as Columbus stranded three runners after a line out.

The Discoverers’ defense would record their second error on the day on the first Tiger batter in the bottom half of the fifth.

The Tigers would work a walk with their next hitter while also advancing the Tiger that reached on an error to reach third. Sawyer Kimberling would then come in to take over on the mound.

A wild pitch from Kimberling would send the Tiger home. Fremont would load the bases and score two more runs on walks.

Kimberling’s day would last long recording just one run before being replaced by Bohden Jedlicka.

“We used three pitchers tonight and Sawyer (Kimberling), unfortunately, hadn’t pitched for quite some time,” Johnson said. “We just couldn’t find the strike zone and that ended up costing us.”

The Tigers’ fourth run in the fifth came on a sacrifice fly to give Fremont a 7-1 lead heading into the sixth inning.

The two teams would go scoreless in the final two innings to give Fremont the 7-1 victory over Columbus.

Prior to Monday’s loss, Columbus was swept in a doubleheader by Lincoln Northeast on Saturday at home. The Discoverers were hoping the game against a Fremont could be a get-right game.

“I just wanted them to not worry about outcomes or results and just kind of get back to what they’ve been doing,” Johnson said. “I thought they did that.”

One upside for Columbus is Connor Rausch returning behind the plate after missing some time due to injury.

“We’re excited to have him back,” Johnson said. “Defensively alone, he does a fantastic job despite it may be a little bit to get completely back in sync with the pitching staff.”

Rausch also made his presence known with the bat on Monday recording two hits in the loss. Overall, Columbus finished with five, Jack Faust would add two and Grant Anderson had one.

On the mound for Columbus, the three pitched allowed 10 walks and four hits while striking out seven Tigers.

Columbus is now in its final stretch with the Discoverers’ next outing set for Thursday at Elkhorn South. Columbus also faced Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday (after print deadline).

“It’s at the point of the season where we’re playing a ton of games over a two and a half week stretch,” Johnson said. “It just gets to a bit of a grind, so I hope can get going and find something to spark us.”