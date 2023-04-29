Columbus’ Wyatt Swanson hit his third home run of the season Thursday but the Discoverers were unable pull out a victory.

The Discoverers played at Elkhorn South Thursday falling 9-1 to the Storm.

Elkhorn South had a fast start against the Discoverers scoring five runs in the second inning off Columbus starting pitcher Jarrett Bell.

The Storm would then take a 6-0 lead over Columbus after bringing in another run in the third.

Bell’s outing would last five innings, allowing six earned runs on six hits. He faced 23 batters while recording zero strikeouts and zero walks.

Spencer Shotkoski came in relief for the Discoverers, pitching one inning. He pitched in the sixth inning allowing a home run against the first batter.

The Storm finished the inning by recording three runs. Shotkoski faced seven batters allowing three runs on four hits. Shotkoski also added two strikeouts against the storm.

Columbus would finally get on the scoresheet to avoid the shutout with one swing of the bat in the seventh inning.

Swanson’s homer came in the final inning while he was the first batter for the Discoverers in the seventh.

For Columbus, the Discoverers finished with four hits. Bentley Willison, Keiton Watchorn and Kael Forney each had singles in the loss.

The Discoverer batters went down on strikes 10 times against the Storm. Columbus also finished with three errors in the field.

The 9-1 loss Thursday pushes Columbus down to 10-11 on the season. The Discoverers were set to travel to Lincoln Pius X Friday but that game was cancelled due to weather.

Columbus will now look to get back into the win column on Monday against visiting 9-7 Grand Island.