Columbus baseball takes confidence into district

The record against Class ranked teams is 1-7; against ranked Class B it's 3-1. There are a mix of blowouts and close games in the Class A contests with the lone win over Bergan on April 23 just a few days after the Knights won the HAC and were ranked No. 2.

The common link among those foes, other than their spot in the ratings, was often the starting pitching. Columbus has not only seen the best teams at the plate, but it's also typically had to face those team's best, or second-best pitcher. Such is the case when you have Tadan Bell on the mound.

"We've seen a lot of No. 1 pitchers from a lot of the teams we've played this year because they knew that Tadan had the possibility to pitch against them," Johnson said. "They had to respect that and plan to throw one of their top guys to have a chance. While the results weren't always what we wanted, hopefully, that will pay off here in districts."

Columbus was swept by Bellevue West 11-0 and 4-1, lost to Lincoln East 13-3 and 9-3, dropped a game to Westside 5-3, to Southeast 14-5 and to Elkhorn South 10-6.

Class B ranked teams have included finals of 3-2 over Norris, 4-2 over Waverly, 4-2 against Hastings and a 7-0 loss to Elkhorn.