Columbus baseball takes confidence into district

Columbus baseball looks to end a 68-year state tournament drought when it heads to Lincoln on Saturday for a game against Creighton Prep.
CHS ended the season on a three-game winning streak and built some momentum for the postseason. But the confidence the Discoverers have in their chances isn't simply a result of wins earlier this week.
Columbus has played six members of the Class A top 10, four teams rated in Class B and has, for the most part, faced the No. 1 or No. 2 pitcher on those opponents' rosters.
Though CHS' record against the best in Class A isn't the most impressive, the Discoverers consider themselves battle-tested and with the necessary pitching depth to win two games on the same day.
"The guys are excited. They believe. Winning an extra-inning game against Grand Island and three in a row was good to get some energy back," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "But overall, they know what they're capable of and they've seen themselves win some big games. Now, it's just about, can we win two in a row against two high-quality teams."
Columbus has played the likes of No. 2 Bellevue West, No. 3 Lincoln East, the district host, No. 6 Elkhorn South, No. 8 Fremont Bergan, No. 9 Lincoln Southeast and No. 10 Omaha Westside. In Class B, CHS has faced No. 1 Norris, No. 2 Elkhorn, No. 3 Hastings and No. 8 Waverly.
The record against Class ranked teams is 1-7; against ranked Class B it's 3-1. There are a mix of blowouts and close games in the Class A contests with the lone win over Bergan on April 23 just a few days after the Knights won the HAC and were ranked No. 2.
The common link among those foes, other than their spot in the ratings, was often the starting pitching. Columbus has not only seen the best teams at the plate, but it's also typically had to face those team's best, or second-best pitcher. Such is the case when you have Tadan Bell on the mound.
"We've seen a lot of No. 1 pitchers from a lot of the teams we've played this year because they knew that Tadan had the possibility to pitch against them," Johnson said. "They had to respect that and plan to throw one of their top guys to have a chance. While the results weren't always what we wanted, hopefully, that will pay off here in districts."
Columbus was swept by Bellevue West 11-0 and 4-1, lost to Lincoln East 13-3 and 9-3, dropped a game to Westside 5-3, to Southeast 14-5 and to Elkhorn South 10-6.
Class B ranked teams have included finals of 3-2 over Norris, 4-2 over Waverly, 4-2 against Hastings and a 7-0 loss to Elkhorn.
The two biggest wins, over Bergan and No. 1 Norris, had Bell on the mound. He went 6 and ⅔ against Norris with three hits, two earned runs, 10 strikeouts and two walks. Facing Bergan, Bell gave CHS seven innings with two hits, one earned, one walk and a career-high 14 strikeouts.
He'll get the ball for the start on Saturday. Columbus plays Prep at 1:30 p.m. at Den Hartog Field in Lincoln. The winner plays at 4 p.m. for a trip to the state tournament.
"The team believes in him. He believes in himself. He's shown over and over that he can give us quality starts," Johnson said. "He's definitely who we're going with."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.