Columbus boys endure battle then post a blowout

Columbus High boys soccer, intent on proving its value as a Class A program, had to wait a year to prove its worth following the pandemic-canceled 2020 season.

Back at Wilderness Park for the first time since then, CHS showed it isn't too far it's own expectations.

Columbus opened the season in a 3-1 loss to No. 3 Gretna on Friday then took out whatever remaining frustration their might have been from that one on Lakeview the next afternoon in a 10-0 victory for a split of the Shamrock Invite.

"We did some good things, but we learned a lot about ourselves in that game (against Gretna). We've got a lot of things to work on, particularly on the defensive end," coach John Arlt said. "We're very young back there. It's a good learning experience, and we will definitely grow from that."

Gretna led 1-0 at halftime then added two more before Columbus produced its own goal late in the match. A silly mistake on the final Dragon goal prevented the Discoverers from making it more interesting when they finally found the back of the net. Columbus' lone goal was scored by junior Israel Robledo.