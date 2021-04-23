Columbus boys hitting on all cylinders

Columbus High boys soccer put forth perhaps its first full 80-minute effort of the season and won its fourth straight on Thursday in a 3-0 win at Bellevue West.
Junior Alex Ortiz scored twice and is on a four-game goal streak. But while his emergence as the team's premier offensive threat, it's how the team has come together around that weapon that is the story, coach John Arlt said.
Columbus suffered just about every potential outcome when it lost six matches in a row and didn't win for about three weeks. Since then the Discoverers have won in a blowout, a low-scoring affair and, earlier in the week, in a sloppy, disjointed performance. Thursday was the first time, outside of regular mistakes all teams make occasionally, that Arlt could say his group was about as good as it can be.
"We played really well, really well," Arlt said. "It was a strong start to finish. It was, by far, the most complete game we've played all year. We scored all three goals in the first half, Alex Ortiz is still on a roll and Jorge Tovar, who's been hurt most of the year, scored his first. It was all good things."
Ortiz put one past the keeper just four minutes in then doubled the lead at the 10-minute mark. Tovar essentially sealed it on a 3-0 lead in the 35th minute.
Ortiz scored his first on a pass from Israel Robledo then hit a rocket from just a few steps inside the box set up by a pass from Juan Rodriguez. Tovar found a header off another header. A corner kick went into Garret Esch who's heading attempt deflected to Tovar. He put it on frame.
"There was nothing tonight on a breakaway. It was all about working the ball down the field," Arlt said. "We did a nice job of connecting - so much better than we did on Tuesday night."
Arlt was critical of his team on Tuesday at Hastings despite a 6-1 win. Columbus led 2-0 almost instantly. Then, perhaps it was that lead, the cold conditions or the quality of the opponent, but whatever it was, CHS was never in a rhythm.
Of course, Columbus had already played several other ugly games but never came out on the right side of the score. That the Discoverers did Tuesday then raised the level of play 48 hours later gives Arlt further proof his team is closer to rounding into its final form.
Columbus closes the regular season with a game Tuesday at home against Kearney then Thursday at Lincoln Northeast. Though CHS started 1-7 and was in danger of the first losing season in program history, reaching the .500 mark is there for the taking.
"Regardless of how poor we played Tuesday, it was a confidence builder. Seeing the ball go in the net helps," Arlt said. "We are playing with a lot more belief than we have most of the season. Obviously, winning helps, but we're also playing better, and they recognize that. They recognize that Tuesday's game was not very good. Tonight we took charge from the beginning and kept our foot on the gas."
