Columbus boys hitting on all cylinders

"There was nothing tonight on a breakaway. It was all about working the ball down the field," Arlt said. "We did a nice job of connecting - so much better than we did on Tuesday night."

Arlt was critical of his team on Tuesday at Hastings despite a 6-1 win. Columbus led 2-0 almost instantly. Then, perhaps it was that lead, the cold conditions or the quality of the opponent, but whatever it was, CHS was never in a rhythm.

Of course, Columbus had already played several other ugly games but never came out on the right side of the score. That the Discoverers did Tuesday then raised the level of play 48 hours later gives Arlt further proof his team is closer to rounding into its final form.

Columbus closes the regular season with a game Tuesday at home against Kearney then Thursday at Lincoln Northeast. Though CHS started 1-7 and was in danger of the first losing season in program history, reaching the .500 mark is there for the taking.