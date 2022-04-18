Columbus boys overwhelm North Platte

Columbus High boys soccer pulled away in a three-goal second half on Friday at North Platte. In truth, the Discoverers likely should have had the match in hand by halftime, but chances were plentiful even if many were missed.

That continued to be the case in the second half when Savieon Rodriguez, Juan Rodriguez and Nicholas Bennett all added goals in a seven-minute flurry of activity at the North Platte net. Together with a goal for Israel Robledo in the first half, CHS had four different goal scorers, Alex Ortiz picked up two assists and Columbus improved to 8-2.

"We were on our game and we were playing well," Arlt said. "We made a mistake, which gave them their goal, but that happens. We should have had six or seven (goals) by halftime. Every coach says that, but we played really well. I was proud of the effort."

Robledo made it 1-0 in the 12th minute on his second goal of the season and first since a 3-2 win at Southeast two weeks earlier. Defender Blake Thompson earned the assist on a pass to Robledo and earned his second helper of the season, the first since the 3-0 win at Norfolk.

Columbus had several other high-quality opportunities, and forced North Platte keeper Brody Sheets into 13 saves for the game, but the Discoverers also whistled some shots wide and over the crossbar.

North Platte had the first opportunity in the first minute on a brief one-on-one with Columbus keeper David Bennett. Bennet was up to the task on a shot that came right to him. Later, a misplayed clearance by his back line put him out of position to make another save.

Thus, CHS went into halftime somewhat frustrated to be in a 1-1 tie. Savieon Rodriguez broke the deadlock with his third goal of the season on an Ortiz assist at the 50th minute. Sophomore Alan Adame earned a foul in the box five minutes later and set up senior teammate Juan Rodriguez for the PK and his fourth goal of the year - first since Fremont three weeks earlier.

Nicholas Bennett pushed it to a three-goal cushion on his fifth of the year and second in as many matches. Ortiz's second assist of the game increased his overall total to four.

Columbus struggled to keep possession in the first 40 minutes and was especially sluggish, according to Arlt, the first three minutes. Perhaps the long bus ride out west had an effect.

Once the Discoverers found their bearings, they put together the fourth-match of the season with four or more goals - all of which included goals by at least four different players.

The remaining schedule includes Tuesday at home against a 5-6 Hastings team that lost to North Platte 2-0 and has a few other common opponents with CHS. The Tigers haven't yet beaten a team with a winning record.

CHS then goes to Millard South on Saturday for a tournament that also includes Omaha Burke and South Sioux City. The Discoverers then go to Kearney April 26 and host Lincoln Northeast on April 28.

Winning eight of the first 10 equals three years ago as the best mark of any season in the past decade. Perhaps most importantly, the overall health of the team was as close to 100% as it's been all season.

With just five games remaining including Friday, getting a chance to build chemistry and momentum with a full complement of players was just as important as the victory. Arlt said when the team returns to action Tuesday, he'll field the lineup he envisioned before the season started.

"I think we're playing pretty well right now. This week will be really interesting," Arlt said. "If I really went back and looked, through 10 games I think we've had eight or nine different lineups."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

