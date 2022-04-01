Columbus boys prove they belong in the Class A conversation

Thursday was the first benchmark of the season, or perhaps better put, the best measuring stick so far for Columbus High boys soccer.

Following four wins, two against Class B teams and two against rivals with losing records, the competition ramped up when No. 5 Lincoln Southwest came to town. The Silver Hawks left with a 1-0 win and handed the Discoverers their first loss of the year.

And while a win would have done much more to gain attention outside the metro, what happened between the lines says more about Columbus' potential than does simply looking at the final score.

The Discoverers adjusted to playing on the counter attack, matched the Silver Hawks in speed and skill and should have at least earned 20 more minutes in overtime were it not for two big missed shots in the final minutes.

It's the type of performance coach John Arlt said will pay off as they ear goes on. CHS won't look back on it fondly but, Arlt said, the Discoverers should see value with the proper perspective.

"We are right there. We're disappointed we lost, but we also showed we can play with anybody," he said. "Now, did they have more possession? Absolutely. But did we have chances? Absolutely. ... We showed we can play."

The only goal of the game came in the 15th minute on a poor clearances and what appeared to be a screened goalkeeper.

The Columbus back line attempted to send the ball out of danger on a turnaround shot up field but it went right on the foot of Southwest senior Leighton Jeppson. He returned it back where it came from for the 1-0 lead. CHS goalkeeper David Bennett might not have had a good luck at it and barely reacted.

Southwest took that lead into the break but nearly allowed the equalizer a few times in the first minutes after halftime. Nicholas Bennett had two looks on net and Blake Thompson sent a header on frame from a corner but Columbus couldn't get a bounce.

That was never more true than in the 76th minute when freshman Janitxio Vazquez took a through ball into the penalty area, had a step on a defender and took a shot split seconds before keeper Dylan Beiermann arrived. From the sideline it appeared to have the trajectory for the left corner. It trickled just past the post and preserved a 1-0 Southwest lead.

Israel Robledo then corralled a cross off his chest down to his feet all alone steps from goal in the final minute. He scored but the assistant referee put the flag up for offside.

Southwest had an injured player down on the end line during the scramble, but in a crowded box and below the action that may have been difficult to pick out from 50 yards away.

Columbus begrudgingly settled for a 1-0 defeat moments later. Vazuez sat on the bench with his head in his hands for several minutes afterward.

No doubt he'll never forget barely missing the late chance. But several teammates approached him with encouragement and in an effort to point out all the positives.

"It tells me a ton. First of all, it tells me I've got kids that can play at a high level, and we handled adversity tonight," Arlt said. "That was a concern of mine because of what happened last year, and it's the first time we were behind. I thought our play actually went up when we got behind. We put some pressure on, we did some really nice things, we had chances, we possessed the ball at times when we had to."

The goal was the first one Columbus has allowed this season. CHS was 1-7 a year ago before a seven-game win streak.

"I think Class is is pretty open this year, I really do, and I think we're capable of playing with anybody," Arlt said. "We just need to learn how to play in that type of a game. This will be a benefit to us."

Columbus dropped to 4-1 and had a chance to wash away the bad taste right away on Friday at No. 8 Lincoln Southeast. Be sure to pick up Tuesday's edition and online for the story.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

