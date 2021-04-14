Columbus boys score seven times, break funk

Whether it was just a crack in the dam or an indication of a potential overflow will be revealed in the matches to come. But for at least one match, Columbus High boys soccer relieved some pressure from a frustrating season in a 7-1 win Tuesday over Lincoln North Star.

Columbus notched four goals in the first half, more than all of its previous six matches combined, then added three after halftime while snapping a five-game skid and improving to 2-7.

Coach John Arlt said his team needed such a performance and the manner in which it was achieved. If his team could just get one early goal, and tack on a few more, it felt like an onslaught was in the making.

And it all happened despite Columbus falling behind early for the second match in a row. This time the Discoverers responded the way Arlt has been hoping.

"I saw, out on the field, there was a little infighting going on because it was happening again. Then they, so to speak, solved it themselves. I was happy to see that," Arlt said. "The team we played wasn't fantastic, but it was something to build on."