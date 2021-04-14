Columbus boys score seven times, break funk

Whether it was just a crack in the dam or an indication of a potential overflow will be revealed in the matches to come. But for at least one match, Columbus High boys soccer relieved some pressure from a frustrating season in a 7-1 win Tuesday over Lincoln North Star.
Columbus notched four goals in the first half, more than all of its previous six matches combined, then added three after halftime while snapping a five-game skid and improving to 2-7.
Coach John Arlt said his team needed such a performance and the manner in which it was achieved. If his team could just get one early goal, and tack on a few more, it felt like an onslaught was in the making.
And it all happened despite Columbus falling behind early for the second match in a row. This time the Discoverers responded the way Arlt has been hoping.
"I saw, out on the field, there was a little infighting going on because it was happening again. Then they, so to speak, solved it themselves. I was happy to see that," Arlt said. "The team we played wasn't fantastic, but it was something to build on."
Columbus faced a similar scenario on Friday when it lost 2-0 at No. 5 Lincoln East. East scored before the match was five minutes old and, in Arlt's opinion, against a CHS squad lacking any sense of urgency. That forced Columbus to respond, which it did in perhaps its strongest 45 minutes of the season. But that stretch didn't include any goals.
Columbus had given up the first goal in four of the six matches during the losing streak, had mostly responded well after, but has played from behind nearly all year.
The Discoverers didn't solve that trouble Tuesday but finally found the type of offense it has expected to put forth all season.
Junior Alex Ortiz scored four times, fellow junior Israel Robledo added one, senior Juan Ixquiactap added another and North Star put one in its own net.
"Even though (Ortiz) had four goals, I thought we saw good things going around from everybody," Arlt said. "The biggest thing was, we really kept our composure, because at times North Star was playing quite rough."
Columbus is on the verge of its first losing season in program history but took a step in the right direction to avoid that in Tuesday's win. CHS returns to the field Friday at Wilderness Park against North Platte and has four more matches to follow.
"I'm hoping the energy and the enthusiasm level tomorrow and Thursday at practice is good. It's one of those things that, once you break open that goal and get a win, regardless of who you're playing, and you've got to start somewhere, hopefully, we can build on that," Arlt said. "North Platte is a good team. If we can win that maybe we can start really, really playing well."
