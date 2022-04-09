Columbus boys soccer drops ranked match vs. Lincoln East in shootout

The 10th-ranked Columbus High boys soccer team faced off against No. 9 Lincoln East in its second top-10 matchup of the season on Friday on the campus at CHS.

The Discoverers created numerous opportunities and dictated play. They drew seven corner kicks and three free kicks. But neither side could beat the keeper.

After a scoreless regulation, and two more 10-minute halves without any goals, it came down to a shootout. Even 3-3 after three rounds, Lincoln East goalkeeper Brayden Bouwens saved back-to-back Columbus attempts to propel the Spartans to a 1-0 win by a 4-3 shootout victory.

"Our effort, once again, was really good. Really proud of the boys. We had a backup goalkeeper step in and shut them out," Discoverers head coach John Arlt said. "We had an injury and somebody stepped in and played. That's the way it's been all year for us - the next man up, and they did a great job."

Early on, Columbus funneled most of the attack down the wings with sophomore Jason Spencer, one of the main playmakers. Columbus High created three free kicks and a Spencer shot from the right wing that looked like it had a chance but turned late and landed in the side netting.

In the 28th minute, Marcus Beltran made an attempt from just outside the box that Bouwers stopped. Columbus ended the half with two more shots on tries from Jorge Tovar and Juan Rodriguez. Tovar sent a low liner just wide of the frame while Bouwens stopped Rodriguez's try at his feet in the 38th minute. Bouwens momentarily lost control but gathered it back in before Rodriguez or any other Discoverer could pounce.

Lincoln East gradually found its own rhythm in the game and was more threatening in the second half. Its best opportunity came in the 52th minute with a free kick from 20 yards out that whistled just wide.

The Discoverers closest shot on goal after the break was in the 70th minute. After a long run on the left wing, Rodriguez connected with Savieon Rodriguez inside the box on the right side. He corralled the pass and made a right-footed try but narrowly missed the net.

At the end of the first overtime, Lincoln East was booked for a red card after the referee heard a swear word. Despite being down a man, the Spartans almost took the lead on a chance from Aidan Nachi. He forced Discoverer goalkeeper Jorge Herrera into a diving save. The rebound was blocked and cleared away.

When 100 minutes couldn't resolve the match, penalties took over.. Israel Robledo, Alex Ortiz and Spencer scored the first three for Columbus. In the fourth round, Alan Adame was saved by Bouwens. After Lincoln East's Trevor Spencer scored to put the Spartans up 4-3, Tovar had to score to extend the shootout. The shot was stopped by Bouwens to secure the 1-0 win.

"Disappointed to lose, obviously, but you take a rated team like East, they're always solid, and you take them to penalties and we're right there," Arlt said. "I'm really proud of them."

Herrera posted a clean sheet in his first start of the season, recording nine saves. He shut out a Lincoln East squad that scored 17 goals in its five previous wins. Columbus also had to deal with injuries to Beltran and Janitxio Vazquez. Arlt praised the team's composure and its ball movement.

"I thought East did a fantastic job too, but we had chances. We had really good chances," Arlt said. "When we get a chance to possess the ball, I think we're right there with the best of other teams."

Despite the tough ending, Arlt said he hopes his team takes away the positives and doesn't dwell on the penalty shootout.

"We just take forth from this game what our effort was and chances that we had against another quality team," he said. "We're right there."

The Discoverers dropped to 6-2 on the season. Columbus will get some time off ahead of its next match Tuesday at Lincoln North Star. Arlt expects the team to bounce back just like the Discoverers did following their 1-0 loss against No. 5 Lincoln Southwest. They recorded back-to-back wins against No. 7 Lincoln Southeast and Grand Island.

"We really responded well after our loss and I expect us to do that," Arlt said. "We get a couple days off, which will be really good, but I expect us to play really hard and really well. Hopefully, we just heal up."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.