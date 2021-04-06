Columbus boys struggling with tough breaks

The good news is that coach John Arlt believes Columbus High boys soccer has yet to put together a complete game. The bad news is that time is running out.
Following a loss Monday at Grand Island, CHS slipped to 1-6. The Discoverers haven't won a match since the Shamrock Invite and have only scored two goals in the five matches since that victory.
In more than 30 years of competition, Columbus has yet to experience a losing season. That record of success is in serious jeopardy following a road shutout on Monday and a 3-1 defeat to Lincoln Southeast on Friday.
"The same issue came back to haunt us again," Arlt said about Monday's defeat. "Once they scored that first goal, our energy and our intensity level just thank. [tanked?] My personal feeling is that we get into this mode were, 'Oh, we're losing again,' and our effort fails us, because the first half we played real well. But two halves make a game."
Grand Island scored all four of its goals within a 16-minute stretch of the second half. Four different Islanders, Javier Baide, Diego Salas, Moises Cotom and Marvin Dominguez, sealed the Grand Island win with an onslaught of offense that took advantage of CHS, perhaps slipping emotionally.
CHS had two prime chances early. One more pass on a run into the box opens [would have opened up... seems off to change tense and use 'opens'] up a wide open shot at the other post. Instead, a shot was taken and saved by the Islander keeper. Danny Rendon, playing in net for Grand Island, made a good save on another shot.
When Grand Island scored its first, Columbus had a point blank look on frame but sent it wide. Taking advantage of one of those two first half chances, or answering the first Islander goal immediately, would have provided a spark for a group that's had trouble responding to adversity.
"We've got to make those shots," Arlt said. "But our biggest issue right now is a confidence issue."
Columbus scored first on Friday, Israel Robledo's first of the year. But Southeast put up two before the half and added a third in the second half.
It wasn't exactly identical to a 3-1 loss to Fremont but similar in some respect. Columbus scored first in that one as well but couldn't tack on and saw Fremont put three in the back of the net in the final 15 minutes of the match.
CHS was playing with the wind, scored 15 minutes in but didn't use the conditions enough to its advantage.
Another player suffered an injury and was held out of Monday's match. Injuries have dogged the team all season. But Arlt wasn't interested in using those unlucky breaks as an excuse. Columbus, he said, simply wasn't making enough of its own breaks.
CHS will have the chance to do that Friday at Lincoln East and snap the losing skid. East is 5-2 and sits No. 5 in the latest Journal Star top 10.
The Discoverers are hoping to take a different mentality into that one. Arlt and the team discussed treating the season as a new one starting Tuesday at practice. Since it hasn't gone the way anyone hoped thus far, the Discoverers are looking to avoid panic and take an 0-0, one-game-at-a-time approach to the back half of the schedule.
"We're going to start fresh, hopefully start with a fresh attitude and a bit of confidence," Arlt said. "We've still got to count that first part of the season, but we've got to build on something."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.