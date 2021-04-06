Columbus boys struggling with tough breaks

The good news is that coach John Arlt believes Columbus High boys soccer has yet to put together a complete game. The bad news is that time is running out.

Following a loss Monday at Grand Island, CHS slipped to 1-6. The Discoverers haven't won a match since the Shamrock Invite and have only scored two goals in the five matches since that victory.

In more than 30 years of competition, Columbus has yet to experience a losing season. That record of success is in serious jeopardy following a road shutout on Monday and a 3-1 defeat to Lincoln Southeast on Friday.

"The same issue came back to haunt us again," Arlt said about Monday's defeat. "Once they scored that first goal, our energy and our intensity level just thank. [tanked?] My personal feeling is that we get into this mode were, 'Oh, we're losing again,' and our effort fails us, because the first half we played real well. But two halves make a game."

Grand Island scored all four of its goals within a 16-minute stretch of the second half. Four different Islanders, Javier Baide, Diego Salas, Moises Cotom and Marvin Dominguez, sealed the Grand Island win with an onslaught of offense that took advantage of CHS, perhaps slipping emotionally.