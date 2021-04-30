Columbus boys win again, even record

Columbus High boys soccer had no easy task making it to .500 on Thursday despite facing a three-win Lincoln Northeast squad.
Admittedly, coach John Arlt said his team didn't play well, but much of that credit goes to the Rockets. Thankfully, Columbus has progressed to the type of squad that can win such contests when its not at its best. That was not the case earlier this season.
Columbus won 3-2, though it gave up the first goal of the game. CHS improved to 7-7 with the victory and won its sixth in a row to avoid the first losing regular season in program history.
"It wasn't our best, but it's a win and that's what matters," Arlt said. "I mean it, it wasn't pretty."
Northeast scored four minutes into the game and led 1-0 until the 15th minute mark when senior Jairo Rodriguez found the equalizer. Fellow senior Juan Ixquiactap gave CHS its first lead five minutes later. That quick flurry might have been enough to seize the momentum for good. Instead, the Rockets scored with less than two minutes remaining in the first half and set up a battle for the final 40 minutes.
Junior Alex Ortiz struck the winning blow with less than three minutes remaining when he scored his 13th of the season. The Northeast keeper came out of the goal to try and prevent an odd-man rush. Ortiz made one touch and was past him for an open look on an empty cage.
"Honestly, I'm surprised that team has only won three games; they played well. We didn't play our best, but earlier in the year, we would have lost this game," Arlt said. "We showed a level of maturity that we haven't shown all year."
Columbus takes its six-game winning streak on the road Saturday to No. 4 Creighton Prep. The Discoverers are an underdog and are in that position after starting 1-6. But much like the response to Thursday's adversity, Arlt said his team is in a better place.
"Most of the guys are really excited for the chance," he said. "...Had we played them a month ago, we would have not been looking forward to it, and we would have been intimated. I don't sense that now."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.