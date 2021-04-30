Columbus boys win again, even record

Columbus High boys soccer had no easy task making it to .500 on Thursday despite facing a three-win Lincoln Northeast squad.

Admittedly, coach John Arlt said his team didn't play well, but much of that credit goes to the Rockets. Thankfully, Columbus has progressed to the type of squad that can win such contests when its not at its best. That was not the case earlier this season.

Columbus won 3-2, though it gave up the first goal of the game. CHS improved to 7-7 with the victory and won its sixth in a row to avoid the first losing regular season in program history.

"It wasn't our best, but it's a win and that's what matters," Arlt said. "I mean it, it wasn't pretty."

Northeast scored four minutes into the game and led 1-0 until the 15th minute mark when senior Jairo Rodriguez found the equalizer. Fellow senior Juan Ixquiactap gave CHS its first lead five minutes later. That quick flurry might have been enough to seize the momentum for good. Instead, the Rockets scored with less than two minutes remaining in the first half and set up a battle for the final 40 minutes.