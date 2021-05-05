Columbus boys win runner-up trophy at South Sioux

Mulder and Johnson were added to the 400 for the first time this season and helped push the group to a time 2 seconds faster than the season best. They came across the line at 44.90 seconds and edged out Sioux City Bishop Heelan by just .03. Johnson ran the leadoff leg while Mulder took the baton for the anchor.

The 3200 relay team maintained its personnel and had a few members run their 800 in top times for the year. They came across the line at 8:42.28 and were more than 11 seconds better than Sioux City North.

Mulder's other medals included fourth in the high jump and a pair of silver medals in both the 400 and 200. He hit the line in the 400 in 51.72 seconds and trailed the winner by .22. His run in the 200 finished in 23.26 and was a little more than a second behind the winner.

The 200 was one of four events with multiple Discoverers earning a medal.

Carson Marking was third, Eric Slusarski fourth and Tyler Hyde fifth in the pole vault. Noah Lawrence took fourth and Joe McFarland was fifth in the 3200 relay. Byron Arevalo was third behind Mulder in the 200. Lawrence took fifth and Brandon Urkoski was sixth in the 1600.