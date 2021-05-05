Columbus boys win runner-up trophy at South Sioux

Conditions finally cooperated and the Columbus High boy track and field team posted several new personal bests, won two relays and earned the first team trophy of the season in a runner-up finish April 29 at South Sioux City.
Although the wind was still a factor, temperatures were closer to average for mid spring and the Discoverers took advantage. The Columbus boys won 20 medals total, had eight gold, silver or bronze medalists and won hardware in all but one event.
That performance was enough for 92 team points and second place ahead of Sioux City North by 15. Elkhorn South was the runaway winner with 173.50.
The 3200 relay team of Alex Ienn, Noah Lawrence, Carter Braun and Abel Lemus-Leon captured the first gold of the afternoon in the 3200 relay. SirKyivah Johnson, Christian Faz, Byron Arevalo and Caleb Mulder delivered another near the end of the meet in the 400 relay.
The Columbus girls won 14 total medals and had four golds in what was a third-place team showing. The Discoverers had 91 points and were 13 back of runner-up Elkhorn South and 19.66 away from winner South Sioux City.
Emma Brownlow, Josie Garrett, Trinity Tuls and the shuttle hurdle relay that included Garrett, Yeimi Ramirez, Aliya Ocegura and Allison Baldwin all took home told medals.
"We had an awesome day. We finally got to compete in some warm weather, and I think that helped the mentality of our athletes," boys coach Scott Bethune said. "Caleb Mulder was the MVP of the day, walking away with four medals. Caleb continues to compete at a high level, and his leadership on the track is great. Others feed off that, and that is one quality that makes him special. We also had two surprises that came from the 400 and 3200 relay teams.
Mulder and Johnson were added to the 400 for the first time this season and helped push the group to a time 2 seconds faster than the season best. They came across the line at 44.90 seconds and edged out Sioux City Bishop Heelan by just .03. Johnson ran the leadoff leg while Mulder took the baton for the anchor.
The 3200 relay team maintained its personnel and had a few members run their 800 in top times for the year. They came across the line at 8:42.28 and were more than 11 seconds better than Sioux City North.
Mulder's other medals included fourth in the high jump and a pair of silver medals in both the 400 and 200. He hit the line in the 400 in 51.72 seconds and trailed the winner by .22. His run in the 200 finished in 23.26 and was a little more than a second behind the winner.
The 200 was one of four events with multiple Discoverers earning a medal.
Carson Marking was third, Eric Slusarski fourth and Tyler Hyde fifth in the pole vault. Noah Lawrence took fourth and Joe McFarland was fifth in the 3200 relay. Byron Arevalo was third behind Mulder in the 200. Lawrence took fifth and Brandon Urkoski was sixth in the 1600.
Christian Faz won bronze in the 100 and was fourth in the triple jump. Other fourth-place medalists included Dylan Crumley in the long jump. Fifth went to Santos Gonzalez in the discus and Liam Blaser in the shot put. The 1600 relay team of Ienn, Lemus-Leon, Braun and Isaiah Eilers were third.
"Winning the runner-up trophy is well deserved for our athletes. They have been working hard, and this trophy shows them their work is paying off," Bethune said. "This is also a nice team mentality booster as we head into the HAC conference, which is a tough meet and our first time competing in it."
Brownlow, a senior on the girls team, reached 9 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault and took the top spot by half of a foot. Garrett cleared the low hurdles and hit the line at 15.44 seconds and was almost a second better than the runner-up. Trinity Tuls was one of just two runners to complete the 400 in under a minute. Her time of 59.36 seconds gave her gold by .52.
Garrett won her second gold as the leadoff leg with Ramirez, Ocegura and Baldwin in the shuttle hurdle relay that finished in 1:14.09 - just about eight seconds ahead of Bishop Heelan.
Erin Smith in the 300 hurdles nearly added another gold when she was second. Bronze medals went to Joselyn Olson in the 200 and Addison Johnson in the 800. Johnson made the 400 a double-medal event when she took fourth. Fourth place also went to Olson in the long jump and Elena Batenhorst in the triple jump. Hannah Kwapnioski was sixth in the shot put.
The 1600 relay group of Johnson, Tuls, Smith and Batenhorst were the runners-up in 4:14.75 - five seconds back of Bishop Heelan. Garrett, Olson, Tuls and Jocelyn De La Rosa ran the 400 relay in a time good enough for third place.
Columbus High was at the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship on Wednesday in Grand Island. Be sure to check our website (colubmustelegram.com) and a future issue for scores and results.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.