Columbus comes away with 13 medals at Kearney

Columbus High track and field athletes earned a total of 13 medals, freshman Elizabeth Wemhoff won twice and Caleb Mulder and Carsen Marking led the boys in Friday's Kearney Invitational.

A week after hosting an invite at Pawnee Park in the first outdoor event of the season, CHS took on a field that included seven other varsity programs, a team from Kansas and stiff competition overall. After collecting five golds and finishing inside the top three 12 times at home, Wemhoff's wins in sprint events were the only gold medals of the day. CHS also had just seven performances inside the top three.

Columbus track and field returns to competition on Friday in Fremont.

However, most Discoverer athletes produced better or similar marks than they had been through four meets. That included Wemhoff who bested her 100-meter dash time of 12.62 by .27 seconds and was just off the pace in the 200 by .08.

Mulder was just about a second behind his best time in the 400 and Marking matched his top height in the pole vault.

"After coming off a successful Columbus Invite the week before, we were feeling really good going into the Kearney Invite. However, the day did not go the way we projected it to, and we did not perform well in areas that we usually do," boys coach Scott Bethune said. "Today's meet was definitely a learning experience for us this season."

The Columbus boys edged the girls with seven total medals, five in individual events and two in relays. The Discoverers earned top-six points in the 400, 800, 3200, pole vault, discus, 400 relay and 3200 relay.

Mulder's time of 52.24 seconds was .39 from second and .48 back of winner Christian Lanphier of Creighton Prep. Marking was third in the pole vault after clearing 12 foot and 12 feet, 6 inches on just one try. He needed two at 13-0 and failed three attempts at 13-6. That was the mark for runner-up. Creighton Prep's Paul Lampert was the winner at 14 feet even.

Alex Ienn shaved more than a second off his 800 time and was fifth at 2 minutes, 6.20 seconds. Noah Lawrence edged out seventh place in the two-mile run by .44 seconds and earned the last medal on a time of 10:32.34. Liam Blaser earned the final discus medal when he threw a top mark of 143-5.50 - better than 12 feet past his previous best.

Ienn, Carter Braun, Heath Dahlke and Isaiah Eilers teamed up for third in the 3200 relay on a time of 8:51.60. The 400 relay team of Adoriyan Daniels, Dylan Crumley, Bryon Arevalo and Dylan Marker were fourth at 44.29 - .18 faster than the best Columbus 400 relay time of the season.

"Some meets are not always going to go the way we want to but we need to stay positive and move forward," Bethune said. "Even though some parts of the meet did not go the way we wanted it to, we will keep our heads up and move forward.

"The next track meet is right around the corner, and we need to refocus and not carry the last meet with us. Despite the lack of overall success Friday, we did have some guys do some good things."

The same could be said for the girls who were missing a handful of heavy hitters that normally add to the team point total. This time it was Wemhoff in the sprints, Joselyn Olson in the long jump and two Hannahs, Kropatsch (400) and Kwapnioski (shot put) that brought home hardware. The 400 relay also earned a silver medal.

Wemhoff was second in the 100 preliminary at 12.64 seconds then bested Jaida Rowe of Lincoln Southwest by .13 seconds in the final for gold. She was fourth in 200 qualifying at 26.84 then ran 26.02 and was .63 better than Makayla Kirchner of Ogallala.

According to figures entered on Athletic.net, Wemhoff has the second-fastest 100 time and is tied for the best 200 thus far this spring in Nebraska.

Kropatsch hit the line in the 400 at 1:07.67 and took the final medalist spot by .47 over teammate Erin Smith. Kwapnioski's best shot put toss landed at 34 feet, 2 inches and was 7 inches past her previous best.

Olson's top long jump mark was 17-4.50, an inch behind Keira Jones of Grand Island. She was 3/4 of an inch behind her best performance of the season.

Senior Josie Garrett, a guaranteed medal winner in the 100 hurdles, plus Ashton Thoms and Addison Johnson, who also won medals at the home meet, were each not in the lineup.

