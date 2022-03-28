Columbus controls another rival in shutout of Fremont

Columbus scored twice against the wind in the first half, added another after halftime and claimed a 3-0 win over another rival while improving to 4-0 in Friday's road victory at Fremont.

Barely 24 hours after a 2-0 victory against Norfolk that made it nine out of the last 10 against the Panthers, the Discoverers notched their seventh in the last eight over the Tigers thanks to freshman Janitxio Vazquez's second goal of the season and two by senior Juan Rodriguez.

Goalkeeper David Bennett faced just six shots and stopped them all for his fourth clean sheet of the year. Columbus has won all four of its first games by shutout and Bennett hasn't allowed one past on 17 attempts on frame.

The 4-0 start is the first time Columbus has won its first four since 2017. Columbus started off on the attack, had Fremont on its heels, took its foot off the gas for a bit but regained its form in the second half.

"I really liked the way we were playing, because it's hard to play when it's that windy, but our intensity level was up and I thought we played well for the first 20 minutes. Then we kind of sat back and took it for granted for a little bit," coach John Arlt said. "We started the second half really well again. Overall, I was pretty pleased with our performance considering the conditions."

Columbus led 2-0 before the match was 20 minutes old. The offense built up from the neutral zone and capitalized when Nick Bennett sent a pass to an open Vazquez who needed a few touches to settle it but eventually ripped it past keeper Caleb Kirby.

Rodriguez doubled the advantage minutes later when he was near the edge of the penalty area and sent a liner through the defense into the back of the net.

"For (Bennett) to place the ball where he did, it was a really, really nice pass," Arlt said. "It was a diagonal pass, which is something, as a team, we need to work on more. We make a lot of straight passes and straight runs. We need to change it up and do more of that."

Play turned into mostly a stalemate over the next 35 minutes until Rodriguez located a loose ball and sent another rocket that made it 3-0. The goal gave Rodriguez the second multi-goal game of his career to go with a hat trick against Madison as a freshman.

"He really hit it. He's playing with a lot of confidence, not just because he's scoring but everything that he's doing for us," Arlt said.

Columbus High didn't start the year off listed in the Class A top 10. Two wins over two Class B programs and two more against Class A foes with losing records likely won't earn the Discoverers any more attention as a contender.

But a year removed from starting off 1-4 against mostly the same schedule then falling to 1-7, it seems questions about whether or not the Discoverers have learned lessons from those trying times have been answered. More questions are in store for later in the week when the competition ramps up against the likes of No. 3 Lincoln Southwest on Thursday at home then No. 10 Lincoln Southeast in a Friday road match.

Southwest is 3-1 with a 2-1 defeat to No. 9 Lincoln East. Southeast has the same record and a loss to No. 7 Millard South.

"We never really talked about it, but at the end of the game when we got together I said, "At this time last year we were 1-3 and now we're 4-0, and I'm pleased with the way we've played. It shows when we work together and play hard we can do that,'" Arlt said. "But before we started, we didn't talk about (last year) too much. We talked about adversity, because that's one thing we didn't handle well last year. As of right now, we haven't had a lot of adversity.

"Somewhere along the line we're going to give up a goal. How are we going to handle that? It could happen this week."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

