Columbus Girls: Five score in easy win

Jenny, Uhlig, and Arcos staked Columbus to a 4-0 lead at halftime. Sander and Kudron added to it in the second 40 minutes. Six goals tied the team high for the season.

Uhlig has six goals for the year, Kudron is tied with her for the team lead, Jenny is right behind those two with five. Jenny also added three assists to her stat line, Uhlig had one and so did Alexis Haynes. Jenny is tops on the roster with five assists and 15 total points.

Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic came into the contest 1-3 and with back-to-back losses. The only win of the year was in a shootout over Omaha Bryan. The Eagles/Knights also played the night before - a 4-0 loss to Lakeview.

But Columbus has played its nine games in 19 days. The Discoverers weren't about to feel sorry for the visitors.

"That was kind of our message: 'Don't worry about whoever we're playing next; just worry about doing what we should have done on Friday, playing how we should have played on Friday,'" Wayman said. "That loss on Friday really stung. I know Thursday did also, but we felt like Friday we really left some stuff out on the table."

Winning six of the first nine is the best Columbus has done through the first nine games since 2018 when that team was 7-2 and eventually went to the state tournament.