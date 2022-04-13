Columbus girls navigate the wind, dominate North Star

Freshman Abby Haynes added to her team-leading total, senior Alyssa Zwingman scored the second of her career and the Columbus High defense never allowed a shot, let alone a shot on goal, in Tuesday's 3-0 home win over Lincoln North Star.

Playing into gusts of wind as powerful as 50 miles per hour made play difficult, and might have kept the match closer than it should have been, but CHS had total control from start to finish.

Not that there was any panic after three straight losses, but an early goal by Haynes certainly gave the Discoverers a comfort level they haven't had in a few weeks.

Columbus improved to 7-3 and won for the first time since March 29. It was also the first time since March 24 the Discoverers scored more than one goal.

"Winning fixes a lot of things - it changes your attitude, it changes your energy, it uplifts you regardless of who you beat or what kind of win it is," coach Zack Wayman said. "Wins mean a lot, and they're not easy to come by. ... It's something that's going to give us a big boost going into another big game this week."

Haynes scored her seventh of the season in the ninth minute on a long distance shot. She played a long pass forward and opened up a shooting lane near the penalty area after taking the pass up the left wing. Just before stepping inside the box, Haynes whistled a shot to the right post that caught the win just right and took it into the corner of the net.

Despite 14 shots total and four others on goal in the first half, Columbus couldn't break through again. Regardless, North Star was never a threat. The Navigators only ever had possession briefly on the Discoverers half and never connected more than one pass through the midfield.

Columbus had the wind in the first half then played into it for the first 15 minutes of the second half until it switched from southern gusts to blowing out of the northeast. Zwingman took advantage in the 60th minute when she played a ball through a defender to the top of the box.

As she arrived at the loose ball, none of the North Star defender stepped up to try and win the ball away. Zwingman had an open look and buried it to the left of the keeper.

Ayla Janssen attacked the right post seven minutes later and laid a centering pass off to Haynes. After a touch to gain control she blasted it in for the final score.

"It was a beautiful pass," Haynes said. "Everyone is working together beautifully."

It was Haynes' second multi-goal game to go with two against Grand Island on March 21. She started the year out with goals in each of the four matches and is exceeding her own, and her coach's, expectations.

"My teammates have helped me. They've pushed me through everything," Haynes said. "It's my teammates."

Wayman agreed but also realized he had something special on his hands during team workouts this summer. But this special?

"When I first saw her I knew we had a player," he said. "As a freshman scoring as many goals as she has, it's not easy to do. ... She's still got a lot of room to improve, too, which is the exciting thing - she has such a huge ceiling. But she's already playing really well, so hopefully we continue to build off of her."

Columbus will attempt to roll the positive vibes from breaking the three-game skid into a long road trip Friday. CHS heads to No. 10 North Platte for its fourth top-10 opponent in the last five matches. School isn't in session in observance of Good Friday - perhaps further complicating the game day routine.

The Discoverers have lost the last three in a row to the Bulldogs.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

