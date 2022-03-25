Columbus girls overcome early adversity

Columbus High girls soccer found itself in unfamiliar territory early in Thursday's home match with rival Norfolk.

Through the first three games, and the first nine minutes of play Thursday at Wilderness Park, the Discoverers and goalkeeper Addi Heule had put together a scoreless streak approaching 250 minutes.

Some confusion on a cross into the box ended that and put Columbus behind for the first time all year. And while allowing goals and falling behind is a situation the Discoverers would like to avoid, it was a chance to show resolve through a bit of adversity. Consider that lesson learned.

Columbus responded with a goal just moments later, scored the next four overall and improved to 4-0 in a 4-2 victory. Four different members of the roster scored and it was the fourth win in a row over Norfolk. Clearly there was a magic number working in the Discoverers' favor.

Ayla Jensen, Karyme Arcos, Joey Long and Abby Haynes each scored for Columbus, which took control right after halftime with two quick goals in the first few minutes. Norfolk created another late in the match but couldn't match the offensive firepower of its Maroon Cup rivals.

Uncertain who the top offensive weapons might be before the season, Columbus is starting to find some of those answers. But most importantly was the experience gained from making a quick comeback.

"We told them it was all about our response. We talked about that all preseason. When we get scored on, what's our response?' coach Zack Wayman said. "Not too long after that we put some pressure on them and got a goal. We controlled the game after that.

"Being able to say you've done it before, if you get behind again, gives you a little more confidence that you can do it again."

The Norfolk goal came in the 10th minute when Heule and her defenders had some miscommunication. While the defense was trying for a header to clear the cross, Heule came up the box off her line. A bad deflection sent the ball backward where a waiting Panther slammed it into an open net for a 1-0 lead.

It was no doubt jarring to be behind for the first time all season. That it came against a hated rival could have made the situation all the more desperate.

But with 70 minutes remaining, there was a lot of game to answer. CHS didn't need that much when Jensen scored her first of the year to go with two assits.

Columbus controlled play the rest of the half but couldn't capitalize. That changed in the first five minutes of the second half when Gaedeke made her second flip throw-in of the year for a goal off the head of Arcos. It was Arcos' first of the year and just the second of her career.

Just about two minutes later Joey Long sent a free kick into the area where this time Gaedeke was on the other end of a pass. She scored her first and the first of her young career after two assists but no goals in 15 games as a freshman.

Haynes put away any thoughts of a comeback with her fifth of the season. Norfolk added one more with 90 seconds left in the match.

"It's good experience for the players. For some of them (falling behind) might have been the first time that's ever happened to them in a varsity game," Wayman said. " ... I'm proud of the way we responded, especially in the second half."

Previous leading scorer Addie Kudron was out with an ankle sprain. With few other proven scoring options on the roster, and questions about weapons before the season, that seemed like a major hurdle. But through four games, Haynes, a freshman, has taken the team lead in goals, six other Discoverers behind Haynes and Kudron have goals, four players have multiple assists and eight of the 15 goals have been scored by underclassmen.

Columbus hoped for more of the same Friday on the road at Fremont. The match ends a stretch of five games in seven days and means the season is already a third of the way through.

Fremont is 2-1 with wins over Lutheran High Northeast and Omaha Bryan to go with a 4-0 shutout loss to Lincoln Pius X on Monday. The Tigers are 0-7-2 against the Discoverers since 2011.

"They're definitely growing in the game. I think they're getting more confident, which is awesome to see," Wayman said. "We always come into the season with freshman not knowing what you're going to see, so anything they can give us more than that is awesome.

" ... The biggest thing I've appreciate is they always go out and work hard."

