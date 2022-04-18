Columbus girls pick up important road win at North Platte

Columbus High sophomore Carly Gaedeke picked the right time for her second career goal on a late score that gave CHS a 2-1 road win on Friday at North Platte.

Gaedeke located a loose ball among several pairs of feet inside the North Platte box and booted it just over the head of the North Platte keeper. Abby Haynes had the first goal of the game just after the 10-minute mark. North Platte tied it after halftime but Gaedeke put CHS back in front not quite 10 minutes later.

A sophomore who was a regular part of the attack last year, and has only grown in that regard this year, Gaedeke nonetheless came into the season without a goal in her varsity career. She earned her first in a 4-2 win over Norfolk on March 24, had an assist in that one as well but had gone a day more than three weeks since producing her last point.

Even so, she has had 11 shots on goal since the last time she beat the keeper and was part of a Columbus effort on Friday that included 20 total shots on goal.

"They're a really good team, a really solid team, but we got out of there with the win," coach Zack Wayman said. "It was probably our best overall game of passing, defending, attacking, just overall really good. It shows we're progressing and growing each game."

Haynes put the Discoverers in front with her team-leading ninth of the season on a shot that was initially stopped by Bulldog net minder Emily Winkler. A throw-in sent Haynes to the corner then up the end line when she took a sharp angle shot on frame. Winkler stopped it but had it squeeze through her grasp and trickle behind. She swatted it back out, but the assistant referee was watching the play and signaled for a goal.

That was the only offense until North Platte sophomore Briley Haneborg found a lane to the CHS net. A drop kick by Bulldog senior Kaitlyn Evans squirted through the Columbus midfield and set Haneborg up to speed into the offensive third and get a shot. It was the only one of 10 others that eluded Columbus keeper Addie Heule.

"We probably controlled the game, but that's also North Platte's style a little bit," Wayman said. "That's how they scored the goal. They're so athletic and fast. We kind of lost the ball at midfield, they hit one pass and were behind the defense at our goalie."

Columbus continued to generate more looks but couldn't crack the North Platte defense. After holding an advantage in possession and where the match was played through the first 40 minutes, CHS was forced to adjust to more North Platte pressure and intensity in the final 40 minutes.

Gaedeke finished with a game-high six shots on goal and finally saw one of her attempts rewarded as the match ticked under 20 minutes remaining. Each side had a crack or two at either clearing or sending it on goal. Gaedeke made the last one count.

"It was 2-1, but if you were at the game, we had more chances," Wayman said. "Our keeper still had eight saves, but if you look at the quality chances, we had a lot more of them."

The win was the second in a row following a three-game skid that included No. 4 Lincoln East, No. 10 Lincoln Southeast and Class B No. 7 Bennington.

Columbus hosts 7-4 Hastings on Tuesday then gets another shot at a top contender when it hosts No. 3 Lincoln Southwest on Friday.

The Discoverers are 10th in the current Class A points standings and had to have Friday's win in order to have a chance to crack the top eight and host the district tournament.

Columbus is 7-3 after the win and breaks a three-game skid against Hastings. CHS has won two straight against Hastings and is 0-7 against Southwest.

"With the games we have remaining, this was probably one of the biggest to get a win," Wayman said. "Now, the next biggest game is the next game. We go from there, but this is one, the coaches for sure, we really talked about, 'We have to get this one for sure.'

"We've got Senior Night against Hastings then another tough one with Southwest. We had a good battle with them last year, and I expect the same thing this year."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

