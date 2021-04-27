 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Columbus girls raise home invite trophy
0 comments

Columbus girls raise home invite trophy

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Abby Loeffelholz

Columbus junior Abby Loeffelholz lines up a return shot at the CHS Invite last week. Loeffelholz won No. 2 singles and didn't lose a single game on the day while going 5-0 overall.

Columbus High girls tennis swept all but one of the singles and doubles competitions in Friday's home invite and claimed the championship trophy over five other programs.

Columbus won No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to go with a championship at No. 2 singles. The Discoverers lone loss came in No. 2 singles, but Sarah Lasso won her four other matches and earned the runner-up medal.

That kid of domination led to 56 team points for the Discoverers and a win in the team standings by 18 over Waverly.

"It was a really good day of tennis at all positions," coach Dave Licari said. "We had really good performances from the singles players. Sarah had her best day of the season, and Abby (Loeffelholz) didn't lose a game the whole day. Both doubles teams combined good net play with solid serving."

Seniors Addi Duranski and Miranda Swanson teamed up at No. 1 doubles and went a perfect 5-0 for the gold. Senior Becca Hazlett and junior Logan Kapels had similar results, also a 5-0 day and a second CHS gold medal. Loeffelholz was a perfect 5-0, unscathed in any of those matches and made it three gold medals.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News