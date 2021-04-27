Columbus girls raise home invite trophy

Columbus High girls tennis swept all but one of the singles and doubles competitions in Friday's home invite and claimed the championship trophy over five other programs.

Columbus won No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to go with a championship at No. 2 singles. The Discoverers lone loss came in No. 2 singles, but Sarah Lasso won her four other matches and earned the runner-up medal.

That kid of domination led to 56 team points for the Discoverers and a win in the team standings by 18 over Waverly.

"It was a really good day of tennis at all positions," coach Dave Licari said. "We had really good performances from the singles players. Sarah had her best day of the season, and Abby (Loeffelholz) didn't lose a game the whole day. Both doubles teams combined good net play with solid serving."

Seniors Addi Duranski and Miranda Swanson teamed up at No. 1 doubles and went a perfect 5-0 for the gold. Senior Becca Hazlett and junior Logan Kapels had similar results, also a 5-0 day and a second CHS gold medal. Loeffelholz was a perfect 5-0, unscathed in any of those matches and made it three gold medals.

