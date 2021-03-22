Columbus girls respond after loss to Gretna

As Wayman said, Columbus hung with Gretna for 40 minutes then fell victim to the Dragons' skill in the second half when the visitors jumped on CHS mistakes.

The next morning against Lakeview, Columbus High responded by scoring right away within the first two minutes and put three more in the back of the net before halftime.

Junior Addie Kudron had two goals while seniors Madison Jenny, Alexis Haynes and Maddie Uhlig all added a goal. Sophomore Ellie Thompson scored the first of her career. Haynes along with Alyssa Zwingman, Carly Gaedeke and Karyme Arcos all had assists. Freshman Jordyn Trotta earned the shutout. Her defense didn't allow any shots on goal.

"We have a lot to work on. We have a long way to go to improve," Wayman said. "I told the team at the beginning of the year, we have really high potential, but it's going to take a lot of work to get to that potential. I'm excited to see where we get by the end of the year."

Columbus was back in action Monday at Grand Island. Though other events in the area were postponed or canceled, information at deadline indicated the game was still on. If so, be sure to check online and in Wednesday's edition for more on the road matchup.