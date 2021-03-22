Columbus girls respond after loss to Gretna

Returning to the pitch for the first time in two years with a roster of inexperience isn't exactly a recipe for success. And while there were difficulties in the season-opening match for the Columbus High girls against Gretna, CHS bounced back Saturday and split the weekend following a win over Lakeview.
The Discoverer girls suffered an 8-0 defeat to the Dragons, ranked No. 5 in Class A by the Lincoln Journal Star, after allowing six second-half goals. They bounced back Saturday over the Lady Vikes in a 6-0 shutout that saw five different CHS girls find the back of the net.
"We were kind of chasing the ball a little bit and not keeping our shape on defense, and we kind of just ran ourselves into the ground. Gretna was the better team; there's no doubt about that," coach Zach Wayman said.... "Second game, biggest thing is, you have to take care of business, you have to respond, and the girls did."
Gretna was a semifinalist two years ago when the last state tournament was held in Omaha. Though the Dragons graduated close to 20 members of that team between that spring and last season, Gretna also returned leading scorer Sarah Weber and second-leading scorer Savannah De Fini.
That much experience back in the lineup was too much to overcome for a CHS squad that is made up of a starting 11 split nearly evenly between veterans and rookies.
As Wayman said, Columbus hung with Gretna for 40 minutes then fell victim to the Dragons' skill in the second half when the visitors jumped on CHS mistakes.
The next morning against Lakeview, Columbus High responded by scoring right away within the first two minutes and put three more in the back of the net before halftime.
Junior Addie Kudron had two goals while seniors Madison Jenny, Alexis Haynes and Maddie Uhlig all added a goal. Sophomore Ellie Thompson scored the first of her career. Haynes along with Alyssa Zwingman, Carly Gaedeke and Karyme Arcos all had assists. Freshman Jordyn Trotta earned the shutout. Her defense didn't allow any shots on goal.
"We have a lot to work on. We have a long way to go to improve," Wayman said. "I told the team at the beginning of the year, we have really high potential, but it's going to take a lot of work to get to that potential. I'm excited to see where we get by the end of the year."
Columbus was back in action Monday at Grand Island. Though other events in the area were postponed or canceled, information at deadline indicated the game was still on. If so, be sure to check online and in Wednesday's edition for more on the road matchup.
"I thought our defense was very valiant all weekend," Wayman said. "Our back four and our freshman goalkeeper all stepped up.... All the girls have been accepting of each other, encouraging each other and being positive with each other."
