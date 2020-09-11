Columbus girls second in division at Lincoln Classic

Jacey Hughes finished as the runner-up, Sarah Lasso earned a fourth-place medal and the Columbus High girls were second in the Highlands Division of the Lincoln Classic on Thursday at Highlands Golf Course.
Hughes shot a 10-over 82 while Lasso was two shots back. Hughes tied champion Kaelyn Panko of Papillion-La Vista South on the scorecard but Panko took the gold medal on the predetermined playoff hole.
Papillion-La Vista South also won the tournament 344-359 over Columbus.
Hughes ended her front nine with back-to-back birdies. She had three more birdies on the back.
Following that duo in the Columbus order was Sarah Massman with a 98, Kaidence Spiegel with a 94 and Josalyn Bice shooting 115.
Papillion-La Vista and Columbus High were the class of the field. CHS finished 27 shots ahead of third place Omaha Mercy/Ralston. The 359 team total is CHS's low for the season.
