Columbus girls soccer forged in heartbreak

Although it's a painful memory it's also one that looks to be the driving force for the new season. Columbus lost just three seniors from that squad, came together that very day of the bad news and decided there would be no more heartbreak. The Discoverers wouldn't leave it up to chance again.

"Literally, when we found out, my heart was broken. I think it was by .1 of a point or something like that. It really sucked, but at the same time, we knew we had a good season," senior Sofia Gomez-Garcia said during the CHS Media Day on March 11.

"It was unfortunate that it happened. But moving forward, all we could think about was having a better season this year."

Perhaps the overall reaction was somewhat muted because Columbus must have realized it just didn't do enough, and, it had had its chances.

CHS played in 10 one-goal games, went 5-5 in those matches, went to overtime six times and as far as a shootout three times. Columbus was 2-1 in overtime and 1-2 in shootouts.

Reversing the fortune of any of those results reverses the wildcard standings.