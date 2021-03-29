Columbus girls take down another rival

Coming off the emotional high of defeating one rival, the table was set for a potential letdown against the next.
Just 24 hours removed from a hard-fought win at Norfolk, Fremont was at Wilderness Park looking to end a winless streak against Columbus that stretches back further than a decade. Rather than let any fatigue dictate effort or match the Tigers' intensity, the Discoverers set an early tone with early goals and raced out to a 4-0 win for their fourth in a row on Friday.
Senior Madison Jenny scored twice, junior Addie Kudron had a PK goal and sophomore Ellie Thompson found the back of the net in a performance that made Columbus 4-1 on the young season.
"Today was really hard. We had a game last night and got back late, so we really focused on staying at it," Jenny said. "We're on a winning streak, and we want to keep that streak going. So, in the beginning, we just played our game."
That meant countering Fremont's aggressive nature to push its formation forward. Instead of allowing those tactics to force Columbus into a defensive posture, CHS remained forward and found through balls to create scoring chances.
The first one came on a free kick earned at the west sideline. Alexis Haynes sent a perfect cross toward the box that found Thompson's head and a 1-0 lead. Jenny scored her first on a breakaway to make it 2-0. Jenny then drew a call inside the box and set up Kudron for the penalty kick. She slotted it high and to the left of the keeper for a 3-0 advantage. Jenny took a pass from senior teammate Maddie Uhlig and made it 4-0 just a few minutes before half.
When Columbus might have trudged into the match worn out from the night before and played into the hands of Fremont's aggressive system, it was the Discoverers that brought the energy and decided how the match was played.
"We talked about how we have to come out strong because they had a little more rest than we did. Playing our second game in two days is tough, but we had to come out and set the tone right away," coach Zach Wayman said. "We did that with a goal in the first five minutes."
It's the second time this season, and the second time during the four-match win streak, that Columbus has needed just a few minutes to change the scoreboard. CHS responded to the loss against Gretna with a goal right away the next day against Lakeview. Columbus wasn't on the board immediately at Grand Island but built a 1-0 lead at halftime. Norfolk kept Columbus at bay for the first 60 minutes until two late ones.
Up 4-0 Friday, the cushion allowed CHS to give some much-needed rest to its starters and gain experience for the reserves.
"Anytime you can rotate and get those players in is just great. You've got the starters cheering them on and encouraging them. It's a great experience," Wayman said. "It's great to see because pretty soon they will be playing regular minutes."
Kudron's goal gave her five on the season and one in each match other than, obviously, the shutout loss to Gretna. Jenny added her second and third goals of the campaign and is tied with Uhlig for second on the team with three goals. Haynes leads the way with three assists. Jordyn Trotta faced three shots in net and saved them all.
"(Jenny) has been doing so many great things. The past couple of games, she's been doing everything right, except get that goal. It's nice to see her get a few in," Wayman said. "She's doing a lot for us; a lot of things that aren't on the stat sheet. She's a big player for us. She's one to keep an eye on. She's got more goals in her, I'm sure."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Fremont (2-2)...................................................................0.......0 -- 0
Columbus (4-1)................................................................4........0 -- 4
Goals: Madison Jenny 2 (3), Addie Kudron (5), Ellie Thompson (2). Assists: Alexis Haynes (3), Maddie Uhlig (1). Saves: Trotta 3.