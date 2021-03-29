Columbus girls take down another rival

When Columbus might have trudged into the match worn out from the night before and played into the hands of Fremont's aggressive system, it was the Discoverers that brought the energy and decided how the match was played.

"We talked about how we have to come out strong because they had a little more rest than we did. Playing our second game in two days is tough, but we had to come out and set the tone right away," coach Zach Wayman said. "We did that with a goal in the first five minutes."

It's the second time this season, and the second time during the four-match win streak, that Columbus has needed just a few minutes to change the scoreboard. CHS responded to the loss against Gretna with a goal right away the next day against Lakeview. Columbus wasn't on the board immediately at Grand Island but built a 1-0 lead at halftime. Norfolk kept Columbus at bay for the first 60 minutes until two late ones.

Up 4-0 Friday, the cushion allowed CHS to give some much-needed rest to its starters and gain experience for the reserves.

"Anytime you can rotate and get those players in is just great. You've got the starters cheering them on and encouraging them. It's a great experience," Wayman said. "It's great to see because pretty soon they will be playing regular minutes."