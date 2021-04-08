Columbus golfers 9 shots back of Norfolk

Columbus had the top golfer of the day but didn't have quite enough to find a dual victory at the Norfolk Country Club.

Junior Brock Kuhlman was locked in a battle with Norfolk's Isaac Heimes but prevailed by a shot. Emmitt McMeekin and Brody Mickey both finished under 50. Normally that might be enough for the win. Instead, the Panthers had all four of their scoring golfers shoot rounds of 45 or better and put together a 170-179 victory.

"Right now, Brock is playing pretty well. I know he would like to have a couple shots back, but overall he is executing at a high level," coach Brady Vancura said. "After Brock, we need to start eliminating the large numbers. We can't have sevens and eights on the scorecard. Not only do those hurt your overall score but tend to take players mentally out of a round."

Kuhlman shot 38, Mickey 45, McMeekin 48, Tyson Weber carded a 48 and Landen Hastreiter had a 56. Kayden Aschoff, Nic Kriech, Andon Beringer and Zandyr Kohl gave the Columbus junior varsity a win 209-236. Aschoff tied Norfolk's top player on a round of 47 while Kriech and Beringer shot 52 and Kohl 58.