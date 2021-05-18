Columbus High announces new coaching hires

Columbus High athletics announced the hiring of three new head coaches at the end of last week in cross country, boys golf and girls tennis.
Stacy Smith, Ann Robertson and Kim Liebhart are each taking on new duties for the Discoverers.
Smith has been a part of the Columbus athletic department for more than three decades. She takes over the cross country program from Dave Licari who announced he was stepping down from basketball in March and then accepted a job at Lakeview.
Smith's Discoverer career has included 20 years with cross country, 31 as an assistant basketball coach, seven years with the volleyball program, five as head coach, and assisting with the middle school track program.
"We are pleased and proud to have Stacy, a longtime CHS coach, taking over the cross country program," said Columbus High Director of Athletics and Activities Tim Kwapnioski. "She played a major role as an assistant cross country coach in getting the programs to where they are today and has the experience and connections to continue to maintain that level of success along with putting her own stamp on it. We expect Stacy to make an easy transition to head coach and are excited about the future of our programs with her at the helm."
Robertson, already the girls golf coach in the fall, takes over the boys next spring for Brady Vancura who is moving to Scotus Central Catholic as an assistant principal.
In addition to leading young Discoverers, Robertson is a member of the Nebraska Women's Amateur Golf Association, currently serving as the Rules of Golf Board Chairperson. She was the committee chair for the Juniors from 2001-2011 and served as co-captain for the Nebraska four-state team during those same years.
Robertson's other duties include as a member of the USGA Girls Junior Championship Committee from 2006 to the present day. She assists in conducting and officiating at the national championship each summer. Since 2017, Robertson has served as a golf rules official at the SEC Women's Championship. This year, she was a rules official for the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Regional.
"We are excited to welcome coach Anne Robertson as the head coach for the boys golf program. Her wealth of experience coupled with her teaching style make her an ideal person for this role," Kwapnioski said. "I look forward to working with Robertson in this new capacity."
Robertson's time with the girls program spans the past 23 years and includes nine top 10 state finishes and 16 individual state medalists.
Leibhart takes over tennis also for Licari. She is currently a preschool teacher at Immanuel Lutheran who has head an assistant coaching experience at Independence and Odessa Public Schools in Missouri as well as Alief Independent School District in Houston, Texas.
"Kim is a Columbus High School alum and brings a collection of knowledge and coaching experience in tennis at all levels," Kwapnioski said. "She has a clear vision and comprehensive thoughts on how to strengthen the program."
