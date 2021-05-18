Columbus High announces new coaching hires

Columbus High athletics announced the hiring of three new head coaches at the end of last week in cross country, boys golf and girls tennis.

Stacy Smith, Ann Robertson and Kim Liebhart are each taking on new duties for the Discoverers.

Smith has been a part of the Columbus athletic department for more than three decades. She takes over the cross country program from Dave Licari who announced he was stepping down from basketball in March and then accepted a job at Lakeview.

Smith's Discoverer career has included 20 years with cross country, 31 as an assistant basketball coach, seven years with the volleyball program, five as head coach, and assisting with the middle school track program.

"We are pleased and proud to have Stacy, a longtime CHS coach, taking over the cross country program," said Columbus High Director of Athletics and Activities Tim Kwapnioski. "She played a major role as an assistant cross country coach in getting the programs to where they are today and has the experience and connections to continue to maintain that level of success along with putting her own stamp on it. We expect Stacy to make an easy transition to head coach and are excited about the future of our programs with her at the helm."