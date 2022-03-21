Columbus High Boys Soccer: Firing out of the gates

As starts go, it couldn't have been much better. In comparison to last year, it's a world of difference.

Columbus High boys soccer, which started 1-7 a year ago, must have learned something from those hard lessons last spring. Saturday at Wilderness Park the Discoverers looked to be in midseason form while dismantling Lakeview 11-0 then Class B No. 5 Scotus Central Catholic 6-0.

Eleven different players found the back of the net and five of those had multiple goals. Senior Juan Rodriguez was the most potent member of the roster, scoring three goals and assisting on six others.

Nick Bennett, Rameses Munoz, Jorge Tovar and Jair Tovar each had two goals. Jason Spencer, like Rodriguez, had multiple assists.

Even more impressively, CHS was also missing two starters.

Results in mid-March rarely mean much six weeks later, but the way Columbus connected, played efficiently and made every touch dangerous, it's also hard not to get ahead of oneself.

"I was hoping if we could win, it would be by one or two, not by a lot," coach John Arlt said after the win over Scotus. "They're missing a pretty key player, and they'll be pretty good at the end (of the season). But we have to continue to build off of this - you can't peak in game two."

Scotus was without leading scorer Frank Fehringer, though his presence likely would have made only minimal difference in the second game. In the first, Columbus started the day with an 11-0 mercy rule win over Lakeview that only took a half.

Bennett, Munoz and Rodriguez each put one past the Viking keeper twice while Jorge and Jair Tovar, Jason Spencer and Janitxio Vazquez all added single goals. For Vazquez, a freshman, it was the first of his varsity career. Rodriguez assisted on four of those while Spencer had two helpers.

Spencer scored the first goal of the match before it was 3 and 1/2 minutes old. Columbus made it 2-0 before the 10-minute mark.

David Bennet earned the shutout with little action in front of him. The junior never faced a shot in the vicinity let alone an actual shot on goal that required a save.

"It's an encouraging thing, but we still have to follow up on it," Arlt said.

CHS handed Scotus a loss after the Shamrocks also had a mercy-rule win over Lakeview on an scoring assault that included three goals in the final 20 minutes of the first half.

Senior defender Blake Thompson started it with his first in the 20th minute. Ortiz made it 2-0 at 36 minutes and Rodriguez built a 3-0 halftime lead in the final seconds of the first half.

Kay Ortiz ended any hopes for a comeback when he added to it and pushed the advantage to 4-0 in the first minute of the second half. Scotus, like Lakeview, barely made Bennett work in goal, although this time he had four saves.

All six Columbus goals were scored by six different players - Jair Tovar and Jorge Tovar each scored in the second half.

"It feels amazing. All that time off, I just wanted to get back on the field and it finally happened," Thompson said. "It was awesome being back here with my guys."

The defensive captain scored a goal and played in 16 games as a freshman. His sophomore season was canceled by COVID. A back surgery had him on the sidelines all of last year.

"The win means more (than the goal)," Thompson said. "Winning with the guys, being out here with the guys, that's all that matters."

Columbus will work to move on from a better-than-expected start and return to action on Thursday against Maroon Cup rival Norfolk. The Panthers also started 2-0 on wins of 1-0 over Lincoln North Star and 5-0 over Hastings.

"One of the things we want to do is handle adversity, and one thing we had to do today was handle adversity with (senior and team captain) Israel (Robledo) not playing, and Alex (Ortiz) didn't play the first game," Arlt said. "I think this is an older, more mature team, but we'll see."

