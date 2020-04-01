Columbus High boys soccer: Never backing down

Editor's note: Although the spring sports season remains in question, the Telegram will continue to provide season previews for each of our teams. Some photos of this year's athletes were acquired before schools were closed. For others, we shall hope to have events to cover in the weeks ahead but will have to rely on file photos in the mean time.
Columbus High boys soccer isn't backing down from declaring itself a contender for a state championship.
Of course, a year after nearly completing that feat, and bringing home the first soccer title in more than 30 years of the program, the Discoverers have justified confidence. They return the top goal-scorer in program history and know what it takes to win on Nebraska's biggest stage.
Regardless, you won't find many outside the CHS locker room that share that belief.
Columbus High moves back into Class A this spring after four years in Class B. The Discoverers were at state in each of those four years other than 2018.
CHS boys soccer is a tradition-rich program with 18 trips to state and now two runner-up trophies. In more than 30 seasons, the Discoverers have never endured a losing record.
But with the move of several other powerhouse programs back into Class A, Columbus finds itself considered one of many; worthy of little attention; unlikely to keep up with the top division in the state.
Yet, rather than take a wait-and-see approach, dipping a few toes in to check the temperature, Columbus has dove head first into announcing its intentions for a state title. Underestimate them at your own danger, the Discoverers warn. They had disbelief hanging over them much of last year but played in the last game of the season.
They plan on being there again whether anyone else wants to support that claim or not.
"We’re going to go out and shock a lot of teams," senior Talon Strong said at the Discoverer Media Day event on March 11. "One of our main goals this year, and we’ve talked about it is, let’s shock the state. Let’s do something that they don’t think we can do. It’s pretty important to us."
Columbus didn't necessarily shock the state a year ago by getting back to Omaha. After all, the Discoverers were coming off a respectable 8-6 season and had played in a district final. A shootout loss to Crete prevented a third straight trip to Morrison Stadium.
Still, while good, Columbus mostly gave more indications of not being quite good enough in 2019.
The Discoverers were beating who they should but coming up short against top opponents. Columbus started 4-1, lost to Lincoln Southwest 3-0, won the GNAC Tournament as part of five more in a row, but then fell 5-1 to Lexington and finished 2-2 with losses to an 8-9 Omaha Bryan team and 1-0 to crosstown rival Scotus in the subdistrict championship.
But thanks to 11 wins, though none over Division I teams according to wildcard standings, the quantity of that number was enough for a wildcard spot into the district final.
You have free articles remaining.
An 8-8 Elkhorn Mount Michael team awaited that finished the year losing six of eight and unable to keep up with Columbus' talent and ability. CHS notched two goals in the second half and were on to state.
Though the 3 seed, Lexington, on the same side of the bracket, was the prohibitive favorite to advance to the championship match. Columbus took down Omaha Gross in the first round with two overtime goals then surprised many with a 2-1 semifinal win over that Lexington team that outclassed and mostly embarrassed CHS just a few weeks earlier.
The magical journey came to an end at the hands of Omaha Skutt. The Skyhawks controlled possession throughout, forcing the Discoverers to lay back and play for the shootout. They came up short 5-3 in penalty kicks.
"One of the things I said about last year’s team was, it may not have been one of the most talented groups I’ve had, but they were definitely the closest group I’ve had," coach John Arlt said. "That seemed to translate to, when things got tough, they were there for each other."
Now a new chemistry must be developed on a squad that lost eight seniors. Though those seniors only accounted for four total goals, they also had 13 assists and filled three of four positions on the back line. Goalkeeper Alex Morales was also a senior, making four of five primary defenders newcomers to varsity minutes.
Strong will be the key in developing the defense. He'll be the lone senior on a back four that Arlt believed was to be made up of two sophomores and a freshman. He's started for the past two years and watched closely the leadership of last year's backs.
"I think they’re up to the task, honestly. I think it’s just going to be fun to play with them," Strong said. "Yeah, they can learn from me, but I can learn from them, too. I’m ready for it. It’s going to be a fun year."
Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and the suspension of the season, Columbus was going to find out early on just how much better it needed to become. CHS' opponent at the Shamrock Invite was slated to be Gretna, a Class A state semifinalist from a year ago, and two weeks later was a trip to Lincoln Southwest.
If the defense was to be a work in progress, it appeared the offense was more than ready to go.
Ivan Rios-Lopez returns for his senior season as the most prolific goal scorer and offensive weapon in school history. He already owns several school records, and admittedly, was looking to seize more while adding to his legacy.
Back in the midfield was Kevin Palma-Lopez who was a major factor in delivering the ball to Rios-Lopez in scoring position. Back also were four sophomores with either starting or regular backup roles, three juniors in similar situations and two other seniors along with Rios-Lopez, Palma-Lopez and Strong. Still, while the midfield and attackers might have been able to pick up where they left off, that wasn't the concern.
"We look pretty strong in the midfield. We look pretty strong up top," Arlt said. "But if we can’t shore up that back line and decide what we’re going to do, then the rest of the stuff is irrelevant."
Questions or not, Columbus was ready. There's no doubt what a state championship loss will do to a player's impatience before the next season arrives.
"I definitely think it made us hungrier. To get that close and to lose, everyone was just like, ‘When’s soccer season? When is it going to be back? When are we going to be able to…finish that?'" Strong said. "It just made us all realize, ‘Hey, we can do something special.’ To come that close, it was hard."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!