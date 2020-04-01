Columbus High boys soccer: Never backing down

Strong will be the key in developing the defense. He'll be the lone senior on a back four that Arlt believed was to be made up of two sophomores and a freshman. He's started for the past two years and watched closely the leadership of last year's backs.

"I think they’re up to the task, honestly. I think it’s just going to be fun to play with them," Strong said. "Yeah, they can learn from me, but I can learn from them, too. I’m ready for it. It’s going to be a fun year."

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and the suspension of the season, Columbus was going to find out early on just how much better it needed to become. CHS' opponent at the Shamrock Invite was slated to be Gretna, a Class A state semifinalist from a year ago, and two weeks later was a trip to Lincoln Southwest.

If the defense was to be a work in progress, it appeared the offense was more than ready to go.

Ivan Rios-Lopez returns for his senior season as the most prolific goal scorer and offensive weapon in school history. He already owns several school records, and admittedly, was looking to seize more while adding to his legacy.