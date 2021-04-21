Columbus High Boys Soccer: Winning Ugly

Columbus High boys soccer wasn't at its best Tuesday in a 6-1 road win at Hastings. The total number of goals, and the margin, would seem to indicate otherwise.

But after scoring twice early, and perhaps due to the disjointed style of the Tigers, the Discoverers were the better side due in large part to talent and ability; execution was lacking.

But for a team that came into the contest 3-7, winning ugly was yet another step in the right direction of what is now a three-match win streak.

"We did not play well. We struggled to connect passes, touches were really bad, and maybe part of it was, and we talk about this a lot, but in the first five or six minutes, we already had two goals," coach John Arlt said. "I think maybe our intensity level went down, which, we don't have the cushion to do that. We need to play sharp all the time."

Arlt was bemoaning a struggle Columbus has had throughout the season - starting games off on the right foot. At times, a bad start has led to a bad match. Other times, a slow start has inspired better performance when early goals given up have been a shock to the system. Either way, Columbus has tended to be slow out of the gates many times.

That wasn't necessarily the problem Tuesday, until it was.