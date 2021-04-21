Columbus High Boys Soccer: Winning Ugly

Columbus High boys soccer wasn't at its best Tuesday in a 6-1 road win at Hastings. The total number of goals, and the margin, would seem to indicate otherwise.
But after scoring twice early, and perhaps due to the disjointed style of the Tigers, the Discoverers were the better side due in large part to talent and ability; execution was lacking.
But for a team that came into the contest 3-7, winning ugly was yet another step in the right direction of what is now a three-match win streak.
"We did not play well. We struggled to connect passes, touches were really bad, and maybe part of it was, and we talk about this a lot, but in the first five or six minutes, we already had two goals," coach John Arlt said. "I think maybe our intensity level went down, which, we don't have the cushion to do that. We need to play sharp all the time."
Arlt was bemoaning a struggle Columbus has had throughout the season - starting games off on the right foot. At times, a bad start has led to a bad match. Other times, a slow start has inspired better performance when early goals given up have been a shock to the system. Either way, Columbus has tended to be slow out of the gates many times.
That wasn't necessarily the problem Tuesday, until it was.
Columbus led 2-0 in the blink of an eye, and had three by halftime, but also surrendered one for a 3-1 halftime lead. CHS scored three more times in the second half but continued to put forth a sloppy effort.
Junior Alex Ortiz had a hat trick on half of the goals, while Juan Rodriguez and Kay Ortiz also found the back of the net. Juan Ixquiactap, Chase Trotta, Israel Robledo, Juan Rodriguez and Jason Spencer had assists.
Hastings had some snow earlier in the day, and the Tigers are a 1-9 team that is choppy, at best, in its own execution. Yet, as much as those factors may have influenced the Discoverers' level of play, Arlt said his team has to find a way to rise above it.
"We had six or seven times where guys were just falling down," Arlt said. "I don't know if that had to do with the snow earlier, it was a little bit slick, but we struggled to keep our footing. Everything was just a little bit off."
Regardless, Columbus was 1-7 just last week and in the midst of a six-game losing skid. There were several times CHS outplayed its opponent but wasn't rewarded. Winning ugly, rather than losing pretty, is much more appreciated and, hopefully, a better sign of things to come.
Columbus travels to face Bellevue West on Thursday then has just two more matches on the schedule - Tuesday at home to Kearney then at Lincoln Northeast on April 29.
"It's definitely a step in the right direction. This is now three wins in a row. It's not the elite of competition for us, but we're scoring goals, finally," Arlt said. "Our confidence is a lot higher than it's been. Hopefully, that will carry over to tomorrow in a big game for us."
