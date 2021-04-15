Columbus High golf 8th in first HAC meet

Columbus High boys golf shot a total of 367 and earned an eighth-place finish in its first-ever Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Monday in Norfolk.

Junior Brock Kuhlman was once again the top Discoverer on the course. Kuhlman scored a 9-over 81 and finished tied for sixth. A scorecard playoff determined he had earned sixth on his own. That was the best Columbus score by 10 shots. Brody Mickey carded a 91, Hogan Kriech put together a 97, Emmit McMeekin was one shot back at 98 and Landen Hastreiter shot 104.

Grand Island was one stroke better than Lincoln Pius X on a total of 331 for the team championship. Lincoln East shot 340, Kearney had a 343 and Lincoln Southwest rounded out the top five with a 351.

Norfolk senior Isaac Heimes took the individual title on a 5-over round of 77. He had a double bogey on 15 but bounced back the very next hold with a birdie. Heimes held off Kody Sander by two shots for the championship. The top 10 was only separated by four shots.