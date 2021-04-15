Columbus High golf 8th in first HAC meet

Columbus High boys golf shot a total of 367 and earned an eighth-place finish in its first-ever Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Monday in Norfolk.
Junior Brock Kuhlman was once again the top Discoverer on the course. Kuhlman scored a 9-over 81 and finished tied for sixth. A scorecard playoff determined he had earned sixth on his own. That was the best Columbus score by 10 shots. Brody Mickey carded a 91, Hogan Kriech put together a 97, Emmit McMeekin was one shot back at 98 and Landen Hastreiter shot 104.
Grand Island was one stroke better than Lincoln Pius X on a total of 331 for the team championship. Lincoln East shot 340, Kearney had a 343 and Lincoln Southwest rounded out the top five with a 351.
Norfolk senior Isaac Heimes took the individual title on a 5-over round of 77. He had a double bogey on 15 but bounced back the very next hold with a birdie. Heimes held off Kody Sander by two shots for the championship. The top 10 was only separated by four shots.
"Brock put together another strong performance in windy conditions. He had some struggles in the middle of his round, but finished strong on some really difficult holes," coach Brady Vancura said. "Emmit McMeekin shot a 43 on his front nine - his best nine holes of the year so far but got himself into some trouble on his back nine. Brody Mickey is starting to find some consistency in his first year playing competitive golf, and he has a lot of potential to keep improving as the year goes on."