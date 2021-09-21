Columbus High tennis tallies four wins at Millard North Invite

Columbus High tennis earned wins in all four divisions at Friday's Millard North Invite.
In No. 1 singles, Ted Fehringer went 1-3 in pool play. He lost 8-0 against Millard North's Jalan Zhu and Papillion-La Vista South's Ian Lewis in the first two matches of the day.
Fehringer won his third match of the day 8-4 against Omaha Burke's Will Schmidt.
He lost the final two matches of pool play and played in the seventh-place match against Papillion-La Vista. Fehringer dropped the match 8-2 for an eighth-place finish.
The No. 1 doubles team of Bohden Jedlicka and Blake Wemhoff went 1-3 in pool play with its lone win against Omaha Central 8-1.
Jedlicka/Wemhoff lost 8-0 against Omaha Central, 8-1 versus Papillion-La Vista South and 8-4 against Norfolk in the other three matches. They finished in eighth place as they dropped the seventh-place match 8-6 against Millard South.
Carter Goc lost all four pool matches in No. 2 singles, but won the ninth-place match against Omaha Burke 8-1.
No. 2 doubles pair Frank Fehringer and Alex Zoucha also went winless in pool play but finished the day with a victory in the ninth-place match. The duo defeated Omaha Central 8-1.
Columbus finished the day with 16 points and an eighth-place finish in the final team standings.
Discoverers head coach Scott Bethune liked the competitiveness he saw from his players in hot conditions. The setting was new for the players.
"Some of our kids had never been to this complex in Omaha so they were a little taken back," Bethune said. "We told them this is where state is played, so they understood the environment they would be playing in at the end of the season."
Bethune shuffled the lineup and Columbus got a win in all four divisions, which is more than what the Discoverers earned at the Lincoln East Invite on Sept. 13. He's said he's still unsure what the final lineup will look like.
"It shows us they are still competing and wanting to have success," Bethune said. "Still not sure this is the lineup we will stick with, but we need to find one in which every athlete has the best chance of winning and the team overall has success."
