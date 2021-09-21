Columbus High tennis tallies four wins at Millard North Invite

Discoverers head coach Scott Bethune liked the competitiveness he saw from his players in hot conditions. The setting was new for the players.

"Some of our kids had never been to this complex in Omaha so they were a little taken back," Bethune said. "We told them this is where state is played, so they understood the environment they would be playing in at the end of the season."

Bethune shuffled the lineup and Columbus got a win in all four divisions, which is more than what the Discoverers earned at the Lincoln East Invite on Sept. 13. He's said he's still unsure what the final lineup will look like.

"It shows us they are still competing and wanting to have success," Bethune said. "Still not sure this is the lineup we will stick with, but we need to find one in which every athlete has the best chance of winning and the team overall has success."

