Love and passion can start anywhere.

For Columbus High graduate Liam Blaser a love of football -- from growing up watching the Nebraska Cornhuskers to learning the sport from his dad and attending Columbus Discoverer games -- started early.

The love for the game transitioned into a drive and passion for playing which started with Blaser putting on the pads in elementary school and leading to him representing Columbus on the field like his father and uncle before him.

That devotion to the game has helped Blaser achieve a lot in his time as a Discoverer including being honored as Columbus' male athlete of the year. Graduates Sarah Lasso and Ellie Thompson were also honored.

Blaser was named the 2023 Sertoma Athlete of the Year and was awarded the KLIR Prep Club Award. The two awards also come with a $250 and $500 scholarship, respectively.

"It's just a great honor to be selected out of all the great people and athletes at Columbus High School," Blaser said. "I worked hard for it, this last year has been a sum of all the hard work I've put towards everything. It's just a great honor to receive that award."

Blaser took part in football, wrestling and throwing events in track and field during his senior season. In football, Blaser finished as one of the top tacklers in the state with 117 and led the team in rushing with 461 yards. Blaser also finished as a state medalist in wrestling. He finished with the Class A 195-pound fourth-place medal at the state wrestling meet in Omaha.

Blaser would put an end to his Columbus athletic career by claiming a fourth-place medal at the state track meet in Omaha in the Class A shot put toss.

With all of these achievements, Blaser was able to earn both awards.

"I know a lot of people and a lot of the athletes, because I am in three sports, they're all great too," Blaser said. "They work equally as hard as I do and I'm just truly honored to be able to receive that award."

Blaser signed with Chadron State to continue his athletic career and will play football with the Eagles.

"Being selected makes me feel like all my hard work is worth something," Blaser said. "When I start working out with the team later in July I know that all the running all the strength and conditioning, all the team meetings are going to be worth something greater than what I realize now so working hard will not be that won't be that difficult."

Blaser credits his time as a Discoverer to him being able to play at the next level and pursue his athletic goals further.

"I just think Columbus athletics has shaped me into the person I am today. The coaches, my mentors, my peers have given me so many memories I have to look back on and laugh and smile," Blaser said. "Columbus prepared me for life itself and just even for the next level. I think the person I am today, who everyone sees and talks to is because of the people that have helped me through sports and athletics."

Much like Blaser Columbus' Lasso also was honored as an athlete of the year and will be taking part in athletics in college. The Columbus graduate was awarded as the female Sertoma Athlete of the Year and will be attending Nebraska-Omaha where she will play golf.

"It feels amazing to win the award," Lasso said. "It's also a very big honor because in my school, there are a lot of athletes who also work hard to achieve their goals and I'm just glad that I was the one being recognized."

Lasso competed in both golf and tennis in her time as Discoverer which allowed her to grow as an athlete.

"I think that both of them gave me discipline, both of them gave me patience, especially golf," Lasso said. "I think golf really helped me get in the zone and help me be calm, help me be good and perform under pressure. Tennis helps me be more competitive, it helped me get more in shape and I love both of them."

Lasso's love for the two sports pushed her to be able to earn the award after claiming silver at the Class A girls state golf meet in the fall and most recently earned a first-round win at the state tennis meet along with her duo's partner Taylor Loontjer. The two finished the season with a 23-9 record together.

Heading into her time at Columbus High Lasso had limited experience in playing either sport.

"I was starting from scratch because I knew nothing. I didn't know how to hit the ball, I didn't know how to swing the club," Lasso said. "I didn't know how to swing a tennis racket. All of those things made it very difficult to come in freshman year. "

Lasso's quick turnaround in both sports was heavily helped by coaches at Columbus.

"My coaches were a huge help to me all my four years, Coach (Anne) Robertson helped me stay focused and she was the one who actually gave me my first set of clubs," Lasso said. "I will always be happy for that and I'm glad that she asked me to play golf my freshman year."

Lasso ultimately believes the award and her time at Columbus High builds her confidence on the tees and greens in college.

"I do feel a little bit more ready to compete in the big leagues," Lasso said. "Since UNO is division one I think I'm able to compete at their level. However, I don't want to be overconfident because these girls are very fierce competitors that I will be going up against and they're girls who I have played against for all of my four years. So I know it will not be an easy challenge but I'm ready."

The final Columbus High Athlete of the Year honors went to Ellie Thompson. Thompson was named the female athlete of the year by KLIR.

Thompson's path to being named athlete of the year was much different from both Blaser's and Lasso's due to a sidelining injury.

In the fall, Thompson competed in her final season of volleyball where she posted 272 kills and 46 blocks in her senior campaign. Unfortunately for Thompson, a knee injury forced her to miss her senior basketball season and much of the soccer season.

She would later return for the final 10 games of the season netting one goal in her last season as a Discoverer.

Due to all the missed time, Thompson didn't expect to be honored in any way after fighting back from injury to take part in what she loves.

"I was really surprised, especially just because I know I didn't get to play a lot of my senior year and it wasn't the greatest for me," Thompson said. "Just having that recognition was really amazing. It felt really great just to know that I have put in the work and even though things didn't end up quite as well, I'm still really thankful for what I've gotten to do."

Like any athlete the road to a successful athletic career is not solo and Thompson both coaches and teammates were with her along her journey.

"I've had a group of coaches in the past few years, I think every year I've had a good coach that's always helping push me to work my hardest," Thompson said. "I'm just very thankful for the opportunity to play with my teammates in any sport just felt amazing. Playing with that kind of atmosphere is just really great."

Thompson will not pursue athletics past high school and the KLIR award simply put a nice end to her sporting career.

"It's really nice knowing that I have worked hard for something and just getting this award is a nice way to end my career," Thompson said. "I'm just very thankful for it and it's a nice feeling and I'm very honored."

While Thompson's athletic career now comes to a close she takes life lessons away from her time as a Discoverer.

"Columbus definitely teaches you when you're up, you're up which is great," Thompson said. "During the hard times, I learned you got to pull through, keep going and keep pushing yourself."