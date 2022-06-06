Columbus kids contribute to North Shrine Bowl win

KEARNEY - Contributions from Columbus kids to the 64th annual Shrine Bowl on Saturday at Cope Stadium were apparent to the whole state of Nebraska. Two started, one played special teams with a few snaps on defense and another knocked through an extra point, and probably should have had a few field goal opportunities.

In the end, it was a safety in the final five minutes that sent Lakeview's Adam Van Cleave and Eli Osten, Columbus High's Blake Thompson and Scotus Central Catholic's Devon Borchers and the North Team to a 17-15 win.

Van Cleave and Osten started and played a majority of the snaps. Thompson booted through a point-after and handled kickoffs. Borchers was part of special teams and saw action as a linebacker on three different drives.

It was the final football game for all four who will move on to college separate from athletics. Playing together was pretty cool, winning their last game was enjoyable, but as with all Shrine Bowls, it was the full experience over a week together that make the event perhaps the most meaningful in Nebraska high school sports.

"It was definitely exhausting, but creating all the bonds with teammates, with the Shrine kids, with the patients (from Shriners Hospitals for Children) was motivation to get through the week and play our last game," Van Cleave said. "Hearing the stories from the patients and what they have to go through [was the best part]. You're playing in this for more than just a game and more than yourself."

Players came together May 29 on the campus at UNK to start a week that can include as many as 12 practices, starting that very evening. Monday's schedule had the North Team at Horizon Middle School three times followed by two-a-days the rest of the week.

And while that's a tremendous commitment from right around 90 players and 12 coaches, there were also heartwarming and fun-filled moments. Both teams spent time with Shriner's patients on Monday and were assigned a team captain from among those patients.

Those captains were introduced before the game and spent time on the sidelines with both teams during the game.

This year marks 100 years since the first Shriner's hospital opened in Shreveport, Louisiana. In that time, the organization has improved the lives of over 1.5 million children, according to the Shrine Bowl Media Guide. Shriner's gives care to those with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.

Teams also gather together Tuesday for a chef-prepared dinner, went to Big Apple Fun Center for bowling, laser tag and other games on Thursday, had a banquet Friday and a parade Saturday morning.

"It's good to be on the field one last time and creating all these relationships with other players and children was the best," Osten said.

The game was mostly a story about failed opportunities. The South missed a field goal on its first possession, the North went 0 for 4 on fourth down and was stopped after four plays from the South 6-yard line and both sides combined for three turnovers and 4 for 20 on third down.

North struck first in the second quarter on a 47-yard catch from Grand Island quarterback Kytan Fyfe to Fremont wide receiver Drew Sellon. Gretna's Mick Huber then caught a two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead early in the second quarter.

South answered two possessions later on a 67-yard drive capped by Lincoln High's JaReese Lott-Busby finding Omaha Westside's Grant Guyett for a 4-yard catch. Lott-Butzy ran in the conversion and tied it 8-8 with four minutes left in the half.

Sellon caught another long pass on the next drive and set up an 18-yard touchdown pass from Central City's Kale Jensen to Bennington's Dylan Mostek. Thompson added the kick for a 15-7 North lead. The North defense then forced a punt and had the ball back with 35 seconds until half and turned it over when a Jensen pass was tipped and intercepted. South took over on the North 17 and scored when Lott-Buzby and Guyett connected again.

It stayed that way until Papillion-La Vista's Will Hubert sacked Lott-Buzby for a safety late in the fourth quarter. North took over with 4:36 remaining, gained two first downs and knelt out the win.

North had South backed up and took advantage after it failed to convert from the 6 following a South fumble. Mostek ran the wildcat three plays in a row but was denied each time. He nearly made the play of the game on third down when the snap was a little too high and deflected off his hands backward near the 10. He gathered, went around the corner and was pushed out at the 1.

"I always thought our chances were really good," Thompson said. "Our receiver corps and all our linemen, and our defense - we had athleticism at everything."

Van Cleave finished with three catches for 31 yards, Osten blocked for an offense that generated 370 yards and 209 on the ground. Unofficially, Borchers had a handful of assisted tackles and Thompson had the extra point and three kickoffs.

Thompson was roommates with Chance Symons of Scottsbluff, Van Cleave spent the week with Aquinas Catholic's Rowdy Truksa, Osten and Mostek were paired together and Borchers shared a room with Burwell's Caleb Busch.

"The first day, everybody's quiet and staying in their rooms. Come the last day, everybody's yelling and everybody's best friends," Borchers said. " ... Meeting all the kids, that's what the whole experience is about."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

