Columbus/Lakeview Reds: Experienced group hopes for wins on the diamond

The Columbus/Lakeview Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds return many of the key players from a group that went 19-5 and was one win away from the state tournament a year ago.

With talent still on the roster, the Reds have added depth for 2020, looking to embark on another winning season before many age into becoming full-time Senior players.

And while some of that talent and depth will never have its ultimate reward due to the lack of a postseason, head coach Travis Tessendorf said that hasn't been the mentality of the group over the past two weeks of preparation. Players are showing up with a purpose, training to win every game. Depth, pitching and team speed look to be the three elements the Reds will utilize to find wins on a regular basis.

"We're ready to go," he said. "We have a lot of guys returning from last year, so we should be a good team. You don't know until you walk on the field, but we should be good. ...We're going to compete just like every game matters. We plan on winning every game. We're going to play to win every game. We're going to try to go 20-0 if we can."