Columbus/Lakeview Reds: Experienced group hopes for wins on the diamond

The Columbus/Lakeview Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds return many of the key players from a group that went 19-5 and was one win away from the state tournament a year ago.
With talent still on the roster, the Reds have added depth for 2020, looking to embark on another winning season before many age into becoming full-time Senior players.
And while some of that talent and depth will never have its ultimate reward due to the lack of a postseason, head coach Travis Tessendorf said that hasn't been the mentality of the group over the past two weeks of preparation. Players are showing up with a purpose, training to win every game. Depth, pitching and team speed look to be the three elements the Reds will utilize to find wins on a regular basis.
"We're ready to go," he said. "We have a lot of guys returning from last year, so we should be a good team. You don't know until you walk on the field, but we should be good. ...We're going to compete just like every game matters. We plan on winning every game. We're going to play to win every game. We're going to try to go 20-0 if we can."
Lakeview has six pitchers it feels comfortable with on the mound.
In a condensed season with mostly doubleheaders, pitching depth will likely be an advantage night in and night out.
"Anyone of those six guys, we can throw on the mound against any team, and I think they can shut a team down," Tessendorf said.
Cooper Tessendorf, Eli Osten, Kolby Blaser, Jacob Sjuts, Jordan Kracl and Adam Van Cleave are the primary pitchers. Brenden Sloup appears to be the top option out of the bullpen.
All have experience throwing strikes and setting hitters down.
"It doesn't matter who we throw on the mound, we should be good," Tessendorf said.
Van Cleave is also one of the key threats on offense. He hits in the leadoff position where, when he gets on, is almost assured a stolen base.
"With his speed, he's probably, if not the fastest guy in Columbus, right there," Tessendorf said.
No longer with the team are Haustyn Forney and Logan Jaixen who aged up to the Senior roster. Replacing them is the biggest question mark on the season in Tessendorf's mind.
Kracl, Osten and Blaser are a few of the options in the middle infield to take those places.
"If we're dropping off, it's not much," he said.
Athleticism will also be a strength. Many of the Reds are contributors in other seasons. The team has all three quarterbacks on the Lakeview football team - Blaser, Sloup and William Hrouda.
"Anytime you get athletes like that on the field, you're pretty confident, Tessendorf said. "We have the starting running back and we have the starting receivers. We have a lot of talent on the team."
While it's a short, compacted, six-week season with no payoff, the players say they're all business.
That is especially true for Cooper Tessendorf, Osten, Van Cleave and Blaser who only have one more season with the juniors.
Cooper Tessendorf said he's been waiting months since sports were shut down to get back on the field.
"It feels really good," he said. "I've been bored all throughout this quarantine. I'm just ready to get back out there on the field."
Blaser agrees and added that he has a newfound respect for the chance to simply compete. Not only did COVID-19 threaten baseball, but he's also been off the diamond with injuries the last few seasons. Now that he's back, there's finally a familiar feeling.
"It makes you appreciate it a lot more..." he said. "My last season was three years ago and it's just coming back naturally."
Tessendorf, Blaser and the rest of the roster share the confidence and hope of their coach. It's about success and improving as a player.
"We're just trying to win as many games as possible," Van Cleave said.
He and the older players on the roster understand they'll set the tone for how that is accomplished. Having enjoyed success a year ago, they certainly don't want to move up to the next level having taken a step back. It brings some added pressure but also some comfort in knowing they'll be the ones who shape the team.
"It's nice being looked up to," Osten said.
The Reds start their season at 5:30 on Thursday at Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
