Columbus picks up five golds at home meet

Columbus scored five gold medals and finished in the top three 12 times in Friday's home meet at Pawnee Park.

In a field that also included Elkhorn South, the Fremont Boys, Grand Island, the Kearney boys, the Millard West boys, Omaha Burke and Papillion-La Vista South, Columbus High won three events in the girls competition while Dylan Crumley had a gold for the boys.

Senior Josie Garrett won her first hurdle gold of the season, fellow senior Joselyn Olson did the same in the long jump, freshman Elizabeth Wemhoff won the 200 after settling for two silvers last week and sophomore Ashton Thoms claimed the first gold of her career when she won the shot put.

Friday was also the first time Columbus competed outside following indoor meets in Seward and Fremont. The girls scored 93 points and were fourth out of five teams while the boys earned a total of 65 and were third out of eight.

The Elkhorn South girls were the team champs with 150 points - 31 better than Papio South - while the Fremont boys posted a 141-point total and were 21 ahead of Kearney.

"Of those eight teams, four of them are in our district. We used the meet as a way to measure ourselves against those schools at this time of the season. A lot of great performances were put together by our athletes," boys coach Scott Bethune said. "I was super pleased with the overall effort of the team, and for us to finish third at this meet speaks volumes about the commitment and work ethic of our team."

Crumley led the way for a boys team that also had silver medals from Carsen Marking, Caleb Mulder and the 400 and third by Liam Blaser and the 1,600-meter relay.

Crumley posted a top jump of 21 feet, 1 and 1/2 inch in Seward then was an inch back from that in Fremont. Friday at home he landed at 22-1.50 for his best by a foot and won the title over Fremont's Micah Moore by more than six inches. Crumley also helped the 400 relay to a runner-up showing in the leadoff spot.

Marking's 13-foot clearance in the pole vault was one foot back of Drew Sellon of Fremont. The senior tied his best attempt from last week indoors at Doane.

Fellow senior Caleb Mulder was the runner-up in the 400 in a time of 51.32 seconds. He hit the line at 53.03 in his other 400 this season two weeks prior in Seward. On Friday he was .31 behind Tyson Baker, the winner from Fremont.

"His long jump performance was the event to talk about because Dylan won the event that puts him third all-time in Columbus High history and only 4 and 1/2 feet off the school record," Bethune said. "As a sophomore, jumping this far is exciting, and given time he will have the record, which is a goal of his."

Crumley, Marker, Adoriyan Daniels and Byron Arevalo were second in the 400 relay on a time of 44.47. Mulder, Alex Ienn, Carter Braun and Isaiah Eilers were third in the 1600 relay at 3:36.56.

Blaser hit his top mark of the year in the shot put at 49-1.50. He was just over two feet behind the runner-up and 4 back of Caiden Frederick (53-5.50) in gold medal position.

Santos Gonzalez in the discus, Jaden McFarland in the 100 hurdles, Byron Arevalo in the 100 and the 3200 relay team were fourth. Blaser in the discus, Alex Ienn in the 400 and Arevalo in the 200 were each sixth.

"Liam's throw is two feet better than he has ever thrown," Bethune said. "He is very close to the 50-foot mark, which is a goal of his. It has been a while since we have seen a 50-foot thrower at CHS, so seeing Liam achieve this mark will be fun to watch."

Thoms landed her best shot throw at 34 feet, 10.75 inches and was nearly a foot ahead of Sydnee Robinson of Burke in second place. She started the season at 32-1 in Seward then wasn't in the field in Fremont. Senior teammate Hannah Kwapnioski was third in the event at 33-0.75 and a double medal winner when she was also fourth in the discus.

Wemhoff won the 200 in Seward in her first-ever varsity meet then was edged by .02 and .40 in the 60 then the 200 in Seward. Friday she qualified for the 100 final and ran identical times of 12.47 in the prelims and the final. Zakeirah Johnson of Burke, who set the meet record last year at 12.33, ran 12.43 twice and won the gold.

Wemhoff hit the line at 26.81 and was third in the prelims of the 20. She then sprinted to 25.94 in the final and edged Johnson by .21. Johns also set the meet record in that event last season when she posted a time of 26.44.

Garrett, the meet record holder in the 100 hurdles at 15.41 wasn't quite that fast this time but ran to times of 16.01 then 15.84 and was more than a half-second better than the runner-up for gold.

Olson hit a mark of 17-5.25 and was slightly better than six inches ahead of Grace Henry of Elkhorn South in the long jump. She was the runner-up in Seward at 16-6 and sixth in Fremont at 16-10.25.

Fourth place went to Addie Johnson in the 400 and 800, Erin Smith in the 300 hurdles and the 400 and 1,600 relays. Olson was fifth in the 200. Freshman Alexa Matulka reached 8 feet in the pole vault and was sixth.

"The girls had a great day competing and continue to improve with their performances," coach Julie Kreikemeier said. "We continue to see areas to grow and work on in practice as well."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

