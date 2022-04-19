Columbus piles up 17 hits at Omaha South

Timely hitting remains a work in progress, but that didn't matter Monday when Columbus went to Omaha South and pounded the Packers with 17 hits for a 10-0 win.

Columbus was just 4 for 15 with runners in scoring position (.267), but the Discoverers had at least two hits in every inning and drove in all 10 runs in with RBIs.

Tadan Bell reached bases three times with a hit including a double, and RBI and a run scored. Cody Zrust was 3 for 3 with an RBI, a double and a triple. Jack Faust, Connor Rausch, Sam Kwapnioski and Nick Zoucha each had two hits. Faust also earned the pitching win with five innings of work, three hits and eight strikeouts.

Columbus moved back above .500 with the win at 10-9 and snapped a two-game skid. CHS was back on the diamond at Pawnee Park on Tuesday against 6-11 Elkhorn.

"Great start to the week, and while we got a lot of guys and base and it wasn't always a hit that scored them, I liked our approach. We were looking to be aggressive with guys in scoring position," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "It was a nice adjustment from Friday. We had more opportunities with guys on and we felt like we took better advantage."

Columbus lost 4-1 on Friday at Hastings after missing a chance in the first inning with the bases loaded and two down. Hastings took advantage of its own opportunity with runners in scoring position, went up 2-0 and led throughout.

Monday in Omaha, CHS left two on with two out in both the first and second inning but then scored at least two runs over the next four frames. The Discoverers had two in the third, fourth and sixth and busted it open with a six-run fifth.

A Connor Raush groundball out then a Wyatt Swanson sac fly made it 2-0. Another groundball out in the third, this time from Bentley Willison, plus an RBI single by Bell doubled it to 4-0.

Columbus sent all nine to the plate in the fourth and generated five hits. Rausch singled and scored on a Swanson double. Swanson came in on back-to-back groundball outs - the last, an RBI from Jarrett Bell. Nick Zoucha singled and scored on Zrust's triple and Zrust came across on a Faust double.

Rausch reached on an error then gave way to courtesy runner Preston Hastreiter who scored on a Sam Kwapnioski double. Jarrett Bell doubled in the next at-bat for the final run of the game. Four of the 10 came across on outs - but they all count the same.

"It's nice to look at the box score and see add-on runs," Johnson said.

Just about half of the hits, eight to be exact, were for extra bases, something that might not have happened before in the Johnson era.

"I can't really think back to another time," he said. "A couple of them were to the wall but there were a few we hit in the gap that they cut off, but to our guys credit they ran hard and expected two (bases) out of the box like we expect them to do."

Ten runs is the most since CHS put up 15 in a win over Lincoln High on April 9. The Discoverers have six games of 10 or more runs - several of which that have coincided with a start by Faust.

Faust hadn't pitched in almost two weeks due to the way the schedule came together. He was set to start a HAC Tournament game had Columbus made it into the semifinals.

"It was a bit of a layoff but he looked sharp," Johnson said. "He did a good job filling up the strike zone and keeping the pressure on their hitters, and the defense played well behind him. That's been a much more consistent theme that our guys take a lot of pride in."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

