Columbus salvages win in Lincoln

Columbus was on its way to an empty weekend in terms of wins and runs before a 5-3 victory over Bellevue East earned the Discoverers a win in the final game of the Lincoln Southeast Invite on Saturday.
CHS was defeated 9-0 by Lincoln Northeast in the opener and fell to Kearney 8-0 in the middle game before a late comeback against the Chieftans earned the Discoverers a walk-off 5-3 win.
Tayler Braun and Jordyn Trotta provided the memorable moments when both came up with back-to-back singles in the bottom of the sixth. The time limit was reached at that point and Columbus was declared the winner.
Columbus had just two hits against Kearney, left six on base and was 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position. The loss to Northeast included just three hits, nine strikeouts, five left stranded and 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
CHS had defeated Kearney three other times and Northeast twice before Saturday.
Against the Rockets, it was a 1-0 Northeast lead through three until eight came across on two singles, two walks and four home runs. Three were solo shots. It was 4-0 with two on and two down when a blast to center blew it open for a 7-0 Rocket advantage.
Braun, Trotta and Danika Taylor had the only Columbus hits. Rylee Renner started and went three innings with four hits, five earned runs, walked two and struck out one. Emma Riedmiller collected the final three outs on three hits, four earned runs and a walk. Northeast's Kirsten Peterson hit three home runs.
Kearney plated three in its first at bat on a two-run bomb and a solo shot. It was 4-0 through four when four more came across, all with two down.
Braun and Trotta again had the lone Columbus hits. Riedmiller started in the circle and went 4 and 2/3 innings with nine hits, four earned runs and three strikeouts.
Columbus put together a win in the finale when it scored lone runs in the first and second, fell behind 3-2 after four but then scored three in the sixth.
Braun singled and scored on an error in the first. Erin Smith single and scored on Braun's two-out single in the second.
Bellevue East went ahead in the fourth on a two-run home run, error and two singles. Facing a winless day, Hannah Dahkle started a rally in the sixth when she was hit by a pitch, Callie Backman was beamed in the next at bat then Trotta singled both in on a liner to center. Braun scored her on a ground ball to the hole at short.
Addie Heule picked up her first pitching win of the season when she tossed 81 pitches, gave up five hits, two earned runs, walked two and struck out three.
Columbus' record stood at 15-15 ahead of Tuesday's final home games in a doubleheader against rival Norfolk.