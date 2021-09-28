Columbus salvages win in Lincoln

Columbus was on its way to an empty weekend in terms of wins and runs before a 5-3 victory over Bellevue East earned the Discoverers a win in the final game of the Lincoln Southeast Invite on Saturday.

CHS was defeated 9-0 by Lincoln Northeast in the opener and fell to Kearney 8-0 in the middle game before a late comeback against the Chieftans earned the Discoverers a walk-off 5-3 win.

Tayler Braun and Jordyn Trotta provided the memorable moments when both came up with back-to-back singles in the bottom of the sixth. The time limit was reached at that point and Columbus was declared the winner.

Columbus had just two hits against Kearney, left six on base and was 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position. The loss to Northeast included just three hits, nine strikeouts, five left stranded and 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

CHS had defeated Kearney three other times and Northeast twice before Saturday.

Against the Rockets, it was a 1-0 Northeast lead through three until eight came across on two singles, two walks and four home runs. Three were solo shots. It was 4-0 with two on and two down when a blast to center blew it open for a 7-0 Rocket advantage.