Columbus Seniors: Building for future success

Most of the players and coaches on the Columbus American Legion Cornerstone Insurance Seniors had conceded to the fact baseball wasn't going to be played this summer.
So there was a wave of enthusiasm when Gov. Pete Ricketts announced not long ago that baseball could be played after all.
This feeling rang especially true for the four players who will be playing their last season of Legion baseball.
"I think there's a level of relief that things are kind of getting back to normal." head coach Cody Schilling said. "I think the guys have been itching to get out. They haven't been able to do anything for a couple of months and I think just the fact when we announced we'd be playing games and fielding a team, I think that just brought everyone's spirits up."
Last season, Columbus finished with a record of 23-20 before being eliminated in the area tournament by Grand Island.
There will be no postseason this year, so for a team full of younger players, Schilling is focusing this year on player growth and development.
"We’re going to be a young team," he said. "I have three seniors and one legion baby that went to college last year. Everyone else, this level is going to be new to them for the most part. There’s going to be a little trepidation as far as, this is something new almost."
Although the team is young, Schilling said he still believes his squad can find on-the-field success.
The Seniors return three top pitchers from last year's unit and hope to find wins based on their defense. Those three pitchers are the three seniors on the team: Cole Wilcox, Connor Dush and Alex Ritzdorf. All three of them said they're excited to just get another chance to play.
"It's definitely a good feeling," Wilcox said. "I think we're all happy that we get to be out here with each other and just play the game that we love."
Being a senior does come with some responsibility as the four players in their final season are looked upon to lead the younger group.
"You just feel some weight on your shoulders," Wilcox said. "You know you have to lead these guys through a little bit. It's nothing we haven't been through already."
Almost losing the season adds another level of gratitude for the game.
"You really understand how much you appreciate playing," Dush said. "You want to make the most of your last couple games."
While they are excited to get to play one last time, none of the three expected the chance.
"I was just like, 'OK, we're actually going to do this,'" Ritzdorf said. "I wasn't really expecting it. We're getting ready, we're staying ready."
The three senior pitchers added that they enjoy being the core of the pitching staff. They also said they know there are expectations on them but are ready to step up.
"It feels good to have a pretty good lineup," Dush said. "It kind of puts a little weight on your shoulders because they're kind of depending on you to do well."
While the three seniors want to make the most out of their season, they have to balance having fun with still being competitive. Ritzdorf said he believes there is a middle ground to be found.
"You didn't know if you were going to play, so obviously you're out here, you do want to have fun while you can," he said. "You also do want to win baseball games. That's what we're going to try to do."
Legion baby Tyler Wessel, Caden Young and some of the younger guys coming up will also get some time on the mound.
If pitching is a strength for Columbus, hitting might be this year's question mark.
The Cornerstone seniors lost five players off last year's squad and will need some of the young talent to step up at the plate.
"They played a big role offensively with the team," Schilling said. "We’re going to be young again. We’re going to have a bunch of kids that haven’t seen pitching at this level yet. It’s going to be something new for them."
Schilling said he hopes the few older players on the team will be able to spark productivity on offense.
Some teams have talked about trying to throw together postseason tournaments; however, Columbus has opted to play a straight schedule with no end-of-season tournament.
For the older players, having no postseason and almost having no season at all has allowed them to feel more free and enjoy the game.
"I just want to make it a good season," Wilcox said. "Make it fun, have fun and I just want to get better as I'm still going to be playing the next couple years."
As of Thursday, Columbus had 29 games on the schedule, including one mid-season tournament. Most games on the schedule are doubleheaders.
Without postseason tournaments and a roster full of younger players, Schilling is measuring this season's success by how much the younger players develop.
"Just seeing improvement," Schilling said. "Getting them reps, teaching them what we want done, how we want it done, and seeing them improve that way. We might take some lumps early in the year, playing against some teams that maybe have a more established or older group of kids.
"For us, it's just going to be, 'so we start here at this level, let's work hard during the year to where we end up here.'"
Schilling said he's not focused on wins and losses and has decided that he wants to get all 15 players on the field. If someone doesn't play one game, he wants to get them experience in the next.
"That way everyone stays interested," Schilling said. "Everyone stays hungry. Everyone wants to keep working hard because they know they're going to play a role ... This year is almost like a glorified spring training where we're just trying to get kinks out and work on things that maybe we lack and improve things maybe we aren't as good at right now.
"We're building for next year. We're trying to use it as a building block for next spring into the following summer."
There are some younger players that Schilling said he believes could play a big role, noting he has seen many of them come up through the junior program.
Tanner Kobza, Connor Rausch, Sam Kwapnioski and Caleb Van Dyke are just a few of the players that have caught the head coach's eye.
"Some of these younger guys have surprised me," he said. "They know what they're doing ... I'm not scared of anyone. Even with some young guys. I'm hoping we put a good product out there."
The first game will be at 5 p.m. on June 18 at home in a doubleheader against Fremont.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!