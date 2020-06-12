Columbus Seniors: Building for future success

While they are excited to get to play one last time, none of the three expected the chance.

"I was just like, 'OK, we're actually going to do this,'" Ritzdorf said. "I wasn't really expecting it. We're getting ready, we're staying ready."

The three senior pitchers added that they enjoy being the core of the pitching staff. They also said they know there are expectations on them but are ready to step up.

"It feels good to have a pretty good lineup," Dush said. "It kind of puts a little weight on your shoulders because they're kind of depending on you to do well."

While the three seniors want to make the most out of their season, they have to balance having fun with still being competitive. Ritzdorf said he believes there is a middle ground to be found.

"You didn't know if you were going to play, so obviously you're out here, you do want to have fun while you can," he said. "You also do want to win baseball games. That's what we're going to try to do."