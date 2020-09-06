Columbus tennis 5th at home invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High boys tennis took fifth out of six teams at its home invite on Saturday.

The Discoverers were led by Frank Fehringer at No. 2 singles going 3-2 and taking third place.

Norfolk was the dominant winner, taking No. 1 and No. 2 singles, taking the top spot in No. 1 doubles and tying for first in No. 2 doubles. The Panthers had 58 points, 18 better than runners-up Lexington.

Fehringer won matches over opponents from Holdrege, Hastings and Lincoln Northeast and lost to players from Lexington and Norfolk.

"In one of his matches he was down 2-5 and came back to win 8-5. This showed me that Frank has a winning attitude and mental toughness," coach Scott Bethune said. "He did not want to lose and fought back hard to take the match. This kind of attitude and mentality will take him far this season."

Fehringer, a freshman, won his opener over junior Hayden Wiese of Holdrege 8-1, lost to sophomore Christopher Swartz 8-1 in the second round, took down sophomore Jackson Harris 8-5 in the comeback Bethune spoke of, was given a forfeit win over Lincoln Northeast when the Rockets didn't field a No. 2 singles player and dropped an 8-0 decision to Norfolk junior Kalen Kroon.