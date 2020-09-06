Columbus tennis 5th at home invite

Columbus High boys tennis took fifth out of six teams at its home invite on Saturday.
The Discoverers were led by Frank Fehringer at No. 2 singles going 3-2 and taking third place.
Norfolk was the dominant winner, taking No. 1 and No. 2 singles, taking the top spot in No. 1 doubles and tying for first in No. 2 doubles. The Panthers had 58 points, 18 better than runners-up Lexington.
Fehringer won matches over opponents from Holdrege, Hastings and Lincoln Northeast and lost to players from Lexington and Norfolk.
"In one of his matches he was down 2-5 and came back to win 8-5. This showed me that Frank has a winning attitude and mental toughness," coach Scott Bethune said. "He did not want to lose and fought back hard to take the match. This kind of attitude and mentality will take him far this season."
Fehringer, a freshman, won his opener over junior Hayden Wiese of Holdrege 8-1, lost to sophomore Christopher Swartz 8-1 in the second round, took down sophomore Jackson Harris 8-5 in the comeback Bethune spoke of, was given a forfeit win over Lincoln Northeast when the Rockets didn't field a No. 2 singles player and dropped an 8-0 decision to Norfolk junior Kalen Kroon.
Sophomore Bohden Jedlicka played at No. 1 singles and dropped all five matches, the No. 1 doubles team of seniors Colin Flyr and Alex Larson were 2- 3 with an 8-2 win over a team from Lexington and 8-5 over the team from Lincoln Northeast and the No. 2 doubles pair of senior Landen Hastreiter and Ted Fehringer shut out the team from Hastings 8-0 and took down the team from Lincoln Northeast 8-3.
Norfolk junior Jackson Schwanebeck was a perfect 5-0 in No. 1 singles with wins of 8-1, 8-1, 8-4, 8-4 and 8-0. Fellow Panther junior Kalen Kroon won No. 2 doubles with three 8-0 wins, an 8-1 win and a forfeit victory. Norfolk's Chase Carter and Josh Sumner took the No. 1 doubles gold 8-4, 9-7, 8-1, 8-2 and with a forfeit figured in. Norfolk's Ethan Mortimer and Gannon Pokorny won 8-6, 8-3, 8-0, 8-5 and lost to the team from Holdrege 8-5. Lexington's Ethan Mins and Graysen Strauss won 8-4, 9-7, 8-3, 8-0 and lost to the Norfolk pair 8-6. Those two teams tied for the No. 2 doubles title.
Columbus sweeps past Elkhorn
Columbus High boys tennis put together its second straight dual sweep on Thursday when the Discoverers took a 9-0 win over Elkhorn. Columbus had previously swept Grand Island and is now 2-0 on the year in duals. Though this one was much closer, Columbus still maintained control in most matches.
The singles lineup from top to bottom featured Colin Flyr at No. 1 and followed by Alex Larson, Landen Hastreiter, Bohden Jedlicka, Ted Fehringer and Frank Fehringer. Flyr on 8-3, Larson took his match 8-6, Hastreiter was a 9-7 winner, Jedlicka won 8-4, Ted Fehringer won 8-2 and Frank Fehringer was victorious 8-4.
In doubles play, Flyr and Larson teamed up at No. 1 for an 8-2 win, Hastreiter and Ted Fehringer were 8-2 victors and Jedlicka and Fran Fehringer scored an 8-5 2 win.
"I challenged them to play aggressive and to the level they are capable of," Bethune said. "If they got a lead, don't let off the gas and finish strong. They responded well and played with a purpose and they played with focus.
"...Today we played with confidence and their swings showed it. Today's win showed that the guys are continuing to improve day by day."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
