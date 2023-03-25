The Columbus High girls tennis team opened their season Thursday earning a clean sweep in the dual against the Lincoln Northwest Falcons.

In the No. 1 singles match senior Sydnee Medinger bested Charlotte Coughlin 8-0. The second singles match was one by junior Taylor Loontjer in an 8-1 win over Lilly Keifer.

Loontjer also picked up a win in doubles play with senior Sarah Lasso beating Cassidy Hanson and Ali Gable 8-1 in the No. 2 doubles match.

Like Loontjer, Medinger also picked up a win in doubles play along with partner junior Maggie Luebbe. The two won 8-2 in the No. 1 doubles match. Luebbe also picked up an 8-0 win in the No. 4 singles match.

In the No. 3 singles match senior Sydney Fleeman earned an 8-2 win over Kailee Rawland. Fleeman was the lone Discoverer to compete in singles play but not doubles.

The final two singles winners were junior Sage Warner and sophomore Alyn Estrada-Morales. Warner won 8-0 in the No. 5 singles match as Estrada-Morales won 8-2 in the sixth singles match.

The duo would also compete as the No. 3 doubles team beating Coughlin and Keifer 8-2.

Columbus starts the season strong earning six singles wins and three doubles wins over the Falcons

"All the girls came out and played well and got a good start on the season," Columbus tennis coach Kim Leibhart said.

The Discoverer girls' next outing is scheduled for Tuesday where they will host Norfolk for a dual.

Columbus High boys golf

The Discoverer boys golf team placed fourth out of seven teams at the Lincoln High invite Thursday at Highlands Golf Course.

Columbus had two boys lead the charge with sophomore Keaton Barnes and senior Tyson Webber each earning 86 on the day. Owen Lawrence and Nic Kriech were next for the Discoverers on the score sheet.

Lawrence finished with a 96 as Kriech shot a 105 to finish off the top four for the team's score. Missing the cut for Columbus was Tyler Arnold's 116.

Columbus' team score was 369, four behind third place Lincoln North Star.

The top two spots went to Lincoln Northeast with a score of 315 and Gretna took the top spot with a score of 301.

Gretna also claimed the top individual two scores with Will Barth shooting 70 and Beau Peterson finishing with 71.

Both Barnes and Weber narrowly missed a top-ten finish as Thomas Novak of Lincoln Northeast claimed tenth with a score of 85.

On the day, both Kriech and Lawrence shot better on the back nine with Kriech shooting 49 and Lawrence shooting 42. On the front nine, Kriech shot 56 and Lawrence had 50.

Both Barnes and Weber matched with 44 after the front nine as the two each shot 42 on the back nine.

With the fourth place finish in the books, Columbus will now look to its next outing on Thursday as the Discoverers travel to Fremont Golf Club for a triangular with Fremont and Norfolk.

"The day provided the first competitive round for the players and the opportunity to learn what is going well with their games and what areas need some additional practice time," Columbus golf coach Anne Robertson said. "The team will continue to practice and prepare for next week's events."