Columbus tennis rolls to two wins

Columbus High tennis rolled over a pair of opponents in the first two duals of the season and started the year off with several encouraging signs from a reworked lineup.

The Discoverers started with Lincoln Northeast on March 25 then traveled to Norfolk on Tuesday and put together wins of 8-1 and 4-2. CHS won two of the three doubles at Norfolk and two of three singles matches when Tuesday's event was called for lightning and rain.

Senior Logan Kapels has taken over the No. 1 singles spot and delivered two wins in two tries. She and junior Sarah Lasso have also gone unbeaten in doubles play.

Columbus High's only setback against Northeast was a No. 3 double loss for Macy Szatko and Joslyn Pensick 8-1. The Discoverers were dominant winners in five other matches and squeezed by twice in two head-to-head singles games.

Szatko was an 8-1 singles winner, Pensick won 8-2 and Kapels took down her foe 8-3. Abby Loeffelholz and Taylor Loontjer were both 8-6 winners. Lasso won by default against an open spot at No. 2 singles. Kapels and Lasso were 8-2 victors at first doubles while Loeffelholz and Loontjer took second doubles 8-1.

Kapels and Lasso earned the first doubles win Tuesday by an 8-4 margin while Loeffelholz and Loontjer took No. 2 doubles 8-1. Szatko and Anna Ragonese teamed up for No. 3 doubles and suffered an 8-3 defeat.

Loeffelholz won 8-4 at third singles, Szatko took fifth singles 8-4 and Ragonese dropped sixth singles 8-3 when the weather rolled in. Kapels was leading first singles 6-2, Lasso was tied 3-3 and Loontjer trailed 3-5.

Columbus travels to York for a tournament Friday that starts at 10 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.