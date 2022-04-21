 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Columbus Tennis

  • Updated
  • 0

Columbus High tennis suffered its second dual loss of the season and saw its record fall to 3-2 in a 7-2 defeat at the hands of rival Fremont.

The Tigers put themselves in prime position for the victory when they started the night with a doubles sweep then took four of the six singles matches. Columbus failed to win more than four games in any doubles match, were shutout in one singles match and lost three others 8-2.

The lone Discoverer winners were No. 2 singles player Abby Loeffelholz and No. 3 Taylor Loontjer. Loeffelholz won in a 9-8 tiebreaker over Nora Pentel by taking the race to seven 7-4. Loontjer dominated an 8-2 win over Grace Blick.

Logan Kapels and Loeffelholz were defeated 8-4 by Blick and partner Kenzie Kirby. Loontjer and Macy Szatko suffered an 8-2 defeat at the hands of Adisyn Mendlik and Becca Baker. Sage Warner and Anna Ragonese were beaten 8 to 1 by Abbie Bigsby and Pentel.

Bigsby over Kapels, Kirby over Szatko and Mendlik over Warner were each 8-2 finals. Baker kept Pensick off the board at No. 6 singles 8-0.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

CHS tennis third at North Star

CHS tennis third at North Star

Columbus High tennis tried a few new combinations and made a handful of lineup changes for Monday's tournament at North Star. 

Columbus tennis rolls to two wins

Columbus tennis rolls to two wins

Columbus High tennis rolled over a pair of opponents in the first two duals of the season and started the year off with several encouraging si…

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News