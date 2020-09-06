Columbus volleyball comes up empty at North Star

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High volleyball faced a quality field of opponents on Saturday at the Lincoln North Star Invitational and came up empty in four matches. The Discoverers fell to 2-8 overall with two three-set losses and two two-set sweeps.

Columbus opened the day with a rematch of the season-opening loss to Fremont and dropped another match to the Tigers in three. Elkhorn South made quick work of CHS in a sweep that saw the Discoverers fail to score more than 14 points in the two sets. Millard West defeated CHS in two. North Star ended the day for Columbus in three sets. The Discoverers dominated the first set but then dropped the next two.

Fremont def. Columbus 25-23, 17-25, 25-15: Columbus had more kills than Fremont but also had more errors. Josie Garrett led CHS with nine kills on 24 swings.

Elkhorn South def. Columbus 25-10, 25-14: Columbus hit negative and committed 15 errors while the Storm's attack percentage was near .400. Five kills by Jaleigh Adams-Tuls led the Discoverers.

Millard West def. Columbus 25-18, 25-23: The No. 5 team in Class A hit .302 and blocked eight Columbus shots. Adams-Tuls again led the Discoverer offense with five kills on eight swings and had two aces.