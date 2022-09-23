Columbus volleyball knocks off Seward; Lawrence and Lasso earn medals

Columbus High volleyball headlined a busy Thursday for the Discoverers, defeating Class B No. 5 Seward in five sets. It's their second victory over a ranked opponent this season.

Elsewhere, Noah Lawrence and Sarah Lasso took home medals Thursday at the Lincoln North Star cross country invite and Lincoln East golf invite, respectively. The Discoverers tennis team squared off against Norfolk in a dual at Pawnee Park.

Columbus volleyball defeated Seward 25-21, 26-24, 16-25, 22-25, 18-16: The Discoverers pulled out the road win after the Bluejays stormed back from a 2-0 deficit.

Columbus ended the night with 59 kills and 81 digs. In serve receive, the Discoverers recorded just six receiving errors in 101 attempts.

After committing at least four attack errors in the first four sets, CHS totaled 15 kills to just two errors. Its hit percentage for the game was .231.

Addi Johnson posted 17 kills and 18 digs. Ayla Janssen spiked a season-high 18 kills on the outside to go with 11 digs. Ellie Thompson recorded 12 kills and Jess Larson tallied 51 assists.

Carly Gaedeke dug a team-high 21 balls and committed just two receiving errors in 40 attempts. Johnson recorded one error in 36 attempts. Olivya Thege ended the night with a dozen digs.

The Discoverers improved to 10-6. They'll compete in Saturday's Hastings Invite. Other teams in the field include Class C-2 No. 4 Amherst, Elkhorn, Lexington and Platteview.

Lawrence medals at North Star

For the third straight meet, Lawrence earned a fourth-place medal. On Thursday at Pioneers Park in Lincoln, he clocked in at 16:42.48 for his fifth medal in as many meets this season. Norfolk junior Isaac Ochoa won the meet with a time of 15:33.20.

As a team, the Discoverer boys placed eighth with 183 points. Lincoln Southwest won the meet with 60 points and Lincoln Southeast was the runner-up with 82.

Alex Ienn just missed the medal stand with an 18th-place time of 17:11.56. The senior finished 2.76 seconds short of a medal. Erick Alarcon was the third Discoverer to cross the finish line with a time of 18:06.34.

Hannah Kropatsch and Liberty Larsen were the only two Columbus girls to run in the race. Kropatsch placed 20th with a time of 20:57.25. Larsen ended the race in 34th with a time of 21:42.32. York's Kassidy Stuckey won the meet with a mark of 19:08.76.

"Overall, I thought all the kids ran well today. We ran the course for districts last year and all the kids who ran last year shaved off anywhere from 19 second to 1 minute, 20 seconds," CHS head coach Stacy Smit said. "It is the time of year that staying focused and healthy will be key for both our boys and girls teams to reach their goals."

Columbus High's next meet will be its home race at Lutjelusche Course at 4 p.m. Friday.

Lasso wins medal at Lincoln East

The Discoverers competed in the Spartan Invite at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln. Lasso was the lone Columbus golfer to medal, placing 10th overall. The senior shot a 44 on the front nine and a 38 on the back nine. Lasso's back-nine score was tied for the second-lowest in the field.

As a team, the Discoverers finished 10th with a team score of 400 as one player couldn't golf due to an illness. Molly Goc missed the medal stand by two strokes, ending the round with an 89. Anna Massman carded a 109 and Jersey Odgaard posted a 120.

Columbus will return to Norfolk Country Club for the HAC Championship on Thursday for its final meet before hosting districts on Oct. 3.

Discoverers tennis vs. Norfolk

Norfolk won its rivalry dual over Columbus High 6-3. The Discoverers won two of the three doubles matches, but Norfolk claimed wins in five of the six singles matches.

Alex Zoucha was the lone Discoverer to win both matches. Partnering with Blake Wemhoff in #1 doubles, the duo defeated Norfolk in a tiebreak 9-8(5). In singles, the senior defeated Norfolk sophomore Nick Speidel 8-3.

"Alex (Zoucha) did a great job of playing aggressively and making smart shot decisions. I was proud of how he played," Columbus head coach Scott Bethune said. "He came in focused and didn't let anything disrupt the flow of the match."

Bohden Jedlicka and Carter Goc teamed up for the other doubles win, defeating the Panthers 8-1 in #2 doubles. Norfolk defeated Alan Estrada-Morales/Carter Trebac 8-0 in the final doubles match.

"Both our doubles teams did well. They have been the strength of our team this year and (today) was no exception," Bethune said. "No. 2 doubles dominated from the start. No. 1 doubles struggled early, but settled in and got the match to a tiebreaker where they were able to win."

Wemhoff was defeated 8-4 by Panthers senior Taylem Hinze. Goc and Estrada-Morales each lost 8-2 and Jedlicka lost 8-0.

Columbus competed at Friday's Hastings Invite. Its next match is a triangular at York on Tuesday.