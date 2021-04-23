Columbus Youth perfect at Knights of Columbus free throw contest

Barrett Brown should have been ready for the Knights of Columbus state free throw contest with confidence on his side. At the city then district and regional contest, Barrett could hardly miss.
But going a perfect 25 for 25? Yeah, that was beyond his wildest dreams.
"I didn't expect that to happen at all," Brown said. "When I was there I was keeping track of my shots, then I zoned out and couldn't stop making them. I guess I went into the zone. I didn't want to be too cocky, but under my breath I was like, 'Let's go. This is insane.'"
According to the recollection of Barret's mother, Valerie, he sank 23 of 25 at the city contest, 22 not long after that same day in Columbus for the district contest and hit somewhere around 22 again at the regional competition later on in Albion.
April 10 in Grand Island he was one of seven 11-year-olds who stepped up to the line. Barrett shot second and set quite a high bar for the remaining five.
As she sat there with her husband, and Barrett's father, Beau, and watched the state contest, Valerie mentioned what it would be like to see him hit all 25. At that point, he was 14 of 14. It was a thought that, still with 11 to go, seemed ridiculous.
Then he sank 20 and Beau began to quietly count, "21, 22, 23, 24, 25."
"I didn't expect him to make every one. He's an awesome free throw shooter; he's pretty dedicated and he's level-headed," Valerie said. "He doesn't get too rattled; I knew he would do well."
Brown is an 11-year-old student at Columbus Middle School who has had designs on winning the free throw contest, at least locally. He practices in his driveway when the weather permits and at the YMCA when conditions don't allow outdoor training.
But as a year-round athlete also in baseball, other activities typically pop up whenever the free throw contest comes around. This time, although there was baseball later in the day, there was enough time to head west, hit 25 shots and come back to town and walk on to the diamond with a big grin.
It stayed there through Monday when several friends and classmates greeted him with their own smiles and high fives.
"Everyone already knew," Barrett said. "They congratulated me when I came into school and my two friends we picked up before school were impressed."
The state championship was Barrett's first-ever free throw contest. Dad built him a shelf and display area to put his trophy and medal. Now, he'll have to find more to add to the collection.
"From here," Barrett said, "I think it's just to keep getting better, keep improving and see where it takes me."
