Columbus Youth perfect at Knights of Columbus free throw contest

Barrett Brown should have been ready for the Knights of Columbus state free throw contest with confidence on his side. At the city then district and regional contest, Barrett could hardly miss.

But going a perfect 25 for 25? Yeah, that was beyond his wildest dreams.

"I didn't expect that to happen at all," Brown said. "When I was there I was keeping track of my shots, then I zoned out and couldn't stop making them. I guess I went into the zone. I didn't want to be too cocky, but under my breath I was like, 'Let's go. This is insane.'"

According to the recollection of Barret's mother, Valerie, he sank 23 of 25 at the city contest, 22 not long after that same day in Columbus for the district contest and hit somewhere around 22 again at the regional competition later on in Albion.

April 10 in Grand Island he was one of seven 11-year-olds who stepped up to the line. Barrett shot second and set quite a high bar for the remaining five.

As she sat there with her husband, and Barrett's father, Beau, and watched the state contest, Valerie mentioned what it would be like to see him hit all 25. At that point, he was 14 of 14. It was a thought that, still with 11 to go, seemed ridiculous.