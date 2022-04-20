Combo goal earns Columbus girls a third straight win

Columbus High girls soccer failed to capitalize on several chances but was never seriously threatened on the other end of the pitch and picked up a 1-0 win Tuesday at home over Hastings.

CHS scored the lone goal of the game in the 48th minute on freshman Abby Haynes' 10th of the season that was created by a flip throw-in from Carly Gaedeke. Joey Long sent a header on net from that toss and Haynes found it for the only goal of the match.

While that's all that the Discoverers could generate, they also had 23 total shots and 16 on goal. At the other end, keeper Addi Heule enjoyed an uneventful 80 minutes. The senior was never called upon to make a save and picked up an easy shutout.

Columbus improved to 9-3 and won its third in a row after suffering three straight losses.

"Anybody who didn't watch the game and just saw the score, we controlled the game basically start to finish. We didn't give up a single shot on goal, and in the second half our goalie never even touched the ball," coach Zack Wayman said. "If you were at the game you saw us completely control and dominate."

Haynes and senior Alyssa Zwingman each led Columbus with five shots on goal. The freshman put four of those on frame while Zwingman and Gaedeke ecach had three.

Three of the 23 total shots didn't count for the on goal total but three times CHS hit the post and could have had a more impressive number in the final score.

Additionally, Columbus had to, again, navigate windy conditions that forced playing adjustments from one half to the next. All those factors plus a spectacular game by Hastings keeper Jessalyn Foseca-Quintero prevented a more lopsided result.

"That was probably the best goalie performance I've seen all year against us," Wayman said. "But that's a testament to us creating chances and putting the ball in a place where the goalie has to make a save. I see it as an improvement even if we didn't score as many goals as we could have."

The win allowed CHS to look ahead to Friday when No. 3 Lincoln Southwest comes to town for the final regular season home match of the season. It gives the Discoverers to pick up a win against a top-10 team just a few weeks after they faced three in a row and went 0 for 3.

It also gives Columbus the chance to possibly finish inside the top eight in the points standings by winning out and perhaps securing one of the top eight seeds for the district round.

Columbus is currently ninth and could pick up 50 points with a win Friday.

"Right now there's a lot of people playing their best soccer for us, which is really exciting," Wayman said. "

