Connection between five seniors the driving force in CHS volleyball

Pandemic, lost springtime reps and reduced summer reps notwithstanding, Columbus High volleyball may be in a better position to win than it has been recently.
Returning four starters and organizing the roster behind five seniors leaves fewer questions than Jeri Otten and her coaching staff normally face when fall camp begins each August.
Back this year are right-side hitter Addi Duranski, back row defender Emily Dorau, middle blocker Jaleigh Adams-Tuls, outside hitter Maddie Uhlig and setter Logan Kapels. Also returning with varsity experience are Logan Kapels in the back row, outside hitter Josie Garrett and middle hitter Alyssa Dorau.
Columbus returns its top two in almost every statistical category with the exception of digs. Yet even in the back row, Columbus High School has several options ready to win the job as libero.
If the Discoverers can learn how to overcome adversity and limit little mistakes that can be magnified by good teams, they like their chances to post a winning season for the first time since 2015.
An unmistakable connection between the five seniors will be perhaps the biggest tool CHS has to take the next step. It's a group that's been through it all together, played alongside one another from early in their careers and one that genuinely enjoys one another's company.
“They get each other. You can’t force those connections on the court. That’s huge," coach Jeri Otten said. "They’re really bringing that to our junior class and they’re learning from it. These juniors really want to play well for these seniors. I think that’s helping everyone see the big picture."
The 2019 Discoverers rode the emotional roller coaster from the first serve of the season to the final point of a district loss. They started 3-1 and were above .500 several times - at 5-3, 8-7 and 15-14. However, they were also 6-7, 9-12 and 10-14.
Columbus won five in a row and three in a row but also had losing skids that stretched to three and four matches. Midway through the year, at the Columbus Classic, CHS lost two of three and found itself in the midst of a skid that became losses in six of seven.
Columbus recovered and won five straight before playing Kearney for a third time in the district round and suffering a 25-15, 25-20, 25-19 defeat just when it seemed momentum was building.
Though the loss brought the year to a screeching halt, the Discoverers have faith that the five wins prior are closer to the reality they can build for 2020.
Bringing back so many players familiar with the system and familiar with one another is the chief reason why. Adams-Tuls led the team in kills, Duranksi was second in that category, and, most important of all, Evans was tops in assists. Ask any coach which position they would return from year to year if they had the choice, and setter is always the easy answer.
Otten hasn't had that luxury in her time at CHS.
"It’s hard when you’ve got a new setter every year, year after year. Sadie and I, and every setter I’ve had, I have a different relationship with, and it's very open and based on open communication," Otten said. "Sadie is not afraid to ask me, ‘Hey, can we make this adjustment?’ We can game plan together. If we’re not on the same page, if the coach is just barking orders, it’s not going to work. We definitely have that this year."
Evans shares her coach's appreciation of their relationship and in her abilities, much more so than a year ago at this time.
"I’m a lot more confident with myself setting anywhere. I can jump set anywhere now, and I’m very confident in my teammates because we’ve been playing together forever," she said.
In the middle, Adams-Tuls is entering her third year on the court. She's the most experienced of anyone on the roster and, in her final year, said she's working on becoming more consistent physically and mentally.
Her progress in that regard will be crucial to Columbus' ability to put away points and on the block.
"Sizewise, she fits in with some of those D-1 players. That's really what we need to shut down some of the girls we'll see in the HAC," Otten said. "...With her in the middle, that helps us utilize that block all the way across the net."
Duranski became another reliable option at the net late last year. Though she ended her junior year second in kills, it was a surge in the latter half of the schedule that made that possible.
Duranski explains her individual success as a part of the larger picture of the team overall.
"After having Sadie as the setter for so long, you just kind of adjust and get used to it," she said. "We communicated better and really worked hard to connect. At the end of the season, I think everybody just connected better."
Ideally, that connection will extend from one year to the next. Although CHS always begins each practice with fundamentals, there's definitely a wider array of training Otten can put on the team's shoulders with so many returning players.
Columbus can be more situation-specific and work on how that applies to who's on the court. It's a real advantage in a season unlike any other.
But, even with experience, the Discoverers understand their margin for error is limited. They saw that this summer in a camp at Wayne when, Otten said, the team struggled through "death by 1,000 cuts."
“It had nothing to do with what was on the other side of the net. We just couldn’t clean up the little things: where we need to be on defense, where we need to be on free ball transition and then we can’t get the ball up on to our target and deliver it quickly to our hitters," she said. "It's trying to prevent those little mistakes that really cost us in the long run."
If there's a team Otten could choose to confront those challenges with, it would be this one. She has seen leadership among her five seniors, expressed perhaps in different ways, but present from the off-season through fall camp.
It's a group that wants to be good for itself but also for the teams that follow.
“The seniors with their personalities, all fit into a different piece of leadership," Otten said. “They all bring something different, but they’re all just really nice people."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!