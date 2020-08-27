Connection between five seniors the driving force in CHS volleyball

Duranski became another reliable option at the net late last year. Though she ended her junior year second in kills, it was a surge in the latter half of the schedule that made that possible.

Duranski explains her individual success as a part of the larger picture of the team overall.

"After having Sadie as the setter for so long, you just kind of adjust and get used to it," she said. "We communicated better and really worked hard to connect. At the end of the season, I think everybody just connected better."

Ideally, that connection will extend from one year to the next. Although CHS always begins each practice with fundamentals, there's definitely a wider array of training Otten can put on the team's shoulders with so many returning players.

Columbus can be more situation-specific and work on how that applies to who's on the court. It's a real advantage in a season unlike any other.

But, even with experience, the Discoverers understand their margin for error is limited. They saw that this summer in a camp at Wayne when, Otten said, the team struggled through "death by 1,000 cuts."