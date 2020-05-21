Connor Dush: The apple doesn't fall too far from the mound

That repertoire of options plus an unshakable focus on the mound are what Johnson said makes Dush so effective.

“He puts pressure on hitters because he just pounds the zone," Johnson said. "You know he’s going to throw strikes. So, as a hitter, you better get some swings in; otherwise, you’re going down in three pitches."

Dush found out that his varsity senior season was over in a text message from mom that morning. Initially, he assumed his mother had only heard unconfirmed gossip.

But then came a message from Johnson providing all the confirmation necessary.

In the six weeks since then, he, Cole Wilcox and Kaden Young have met about every other day to play catch and throw together. It's the little bit of regularity the three can have while they wait out a potential summer season.

Hope remains that Dush and his teammates will have some kind of summer baseball if practices are allowed to begin on June 1 and games two weeks later. But, even if there's somewhat of a return to normalcy, it won't make up for the loss of the spring season.

Columbus High has only been to two state tournaments and none since 1953.