Connor Dush: The apple doesn't fall too far from the mound

Somewhere in The Telegram archives is a photo and a brief story about Connor Dush playing catch with his father, Ron, out at Bradshaw Park about 11 years ago.
Dush said his parents probably have the clipping somewhere, though he hasn't come across it in a while. Seeing it would likely inspire a familiar feeling.
Playing catch with dad is an activity almost every single American has taken part in at one point or another in life.
Yet, as happy and content as father and son may appear to be in that photo, it wasn't much before that when Connor's first experience in baseball had him anything but enthusiastic.
Staring with coach pitch, he vividly remembers playing catch with a kid he didn't know the first day of practice. He had to go lightly, despite the urging on of dad, because the young man opposite of him just couldn't fulfill his end of the bargain.
“At that time, I was like, ‘This is stupid,’ because the kid couldn’t catch the ball," Dush recalled. "The constant support of my family and making a lot of friends, that's what made me stick with baseball in the early ages. As I got older, it was the competitiveness."
Teammates and coaches are fortunate Dush eventually found his love and connection to the diamond. Opposing hitters...not so much.
Over the past two years, Dush has developed into one of Columbus High's top arms in a loaded and deep pitching staff. He was chosen as a Legion All-Star last summer, and, between spring and summer ball, won eight games in 15 starts and struck out 69 hitters in 73 innings pitched.
He's not your typical ballplayer. While, like many, it took some success at the plate for him to first experience the joys of baseball, it was in the field taking grounders and pop-ups where he was most at ease. Dush's first big play came in coach pitch on a fly ball out that he quickly relayed to first for a double play on a runner that had left on the crack of the bat.
“It was such cool moment that, like after that, I just loved the game," he said.
Growing up with a former college pitcher as a dad helped as well. Ron Dush played Legion ball in Columbus during the summers then moved on to a program at a community college in Oklahoma. He pitched two years for Connors State, the place after which he would eventually name his son, before moving on to Louisiana-Monroe.
There was some interest from the San Francisco Giants but an elbow injury forced him out of the game.
Yet, while Ron was a pitcher, he taught and trained his boy to develop his skills all over the diamond. It was all for naught. There was one place where Connor felt most at home - towing the rubber.
“Whenever it was my turn to pitch, I just got so excited. I loved striking out hitters," he said. "I’m not a person who likes attention, but when I’m on the mound, I love when all the pressure is on me."
Connor's top youth performance came in a Columbus Mariners game in the state tournament. He remembers back to throwing six innings with two hits, no runs allowed and eight or nine strikeouts. The Mariners went on to defeat Bennington in extra innings. Because of innings pitched limitations, Dush had to watch from the bench at the end.
He continued to round into form once he reached varsity age, committing to pitching alone prior to his junior year.
"You could tell he really had a goal of pitching at the college level and wanted to stay focused on that. It’s not an easy decision because he had a good summer on the junior team," Columbus High and Legion Juniors coach Jimmy Johnson said about the conversation. “He’s really driven and self-motivated in that regard. He didn’t take any days off or take anything off just because he was focusing on pitching. He took every moment to develop himself."
Dush's arsenal of pitches includes a two-seam and four-seam fastball, slider, curveball and changeup. He's most confident in his two fastballs and curveball. If he can continue to solidify his changeup, which he says is 60 to 70%, he'll have two offspeed pitches 10 or more miles per hour slower than his fastballs.
That repertoire of options plus an unshakable focus on the mound are what Johnson said makes Dush so effective.
“He puts pressure on hitters because he just pounds the zone," Johnson said. "You know he’s going to throw strikes. So, as a hitter, you better get some swings in; otherwise, you’re going down in three pitches."
Dush found out that his varsity senior season was over in a text message from mom that morning. Initially, he assumed his mother had only heard unconfirmed gossip.
But then came a message from Johnson providing all the confirmation necessary.
In the six weeks since then, he, Cole Wilcox and Kaden Young have met about every other day to play catch and throw together. It's the little bit of regularity the three can have while they wait out a potential summer season.
Hope remains that Dush and his teammates will have some kind of summer baseball if practices are allowed to begin on June 1 and games two weeks later. But, even if there's somewhat of a return to normalcy, it won't make up for the loss of the spring season.
Columbus High has only been to two state tournaments and none since 1953.
“Thinking about what that could have been as a team, and individually, for some of these guys to see what type of numbers they could have put up certainly leaves you wishing and guessing," Johnson said. "You feel for them because they want to play as bad as anything and get that opportunity."
Since those Columbus Mariners days, Dush and his teammates were planning on being the ones to end the drought. Although they weren't taking anything for granted, Dush saw it as an almost certainty he'd pitch at Haymarket Park.
“That’s all we ever wanted to do was just make it to state. The whole fact that this pandemic just erases it sucks. There are so many scenarios you put in your head. ‘What if we made it to state? What if we won state?’ It’s all the different scenarios you put in your head about the season being over and how it can’t happen."
