Contributions abound in Cornerstone's tournament win

Ryan Eickhoff was the offensive star of the weekend but contributions came from all over the roster in the Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors Tournament championship in York.

Cornerstone won four games en route to raising its first trophy of the season - 8-6 over York in the championship and 10-3 against Central City on Sunday plus Sunday wins of 10-2 win over Geneva and 13-1 against Albion.

Eickhoff put together five hits in 10 total at-bats, smacked two doubles and drove in eight runs. Pitching wins were earned by Alex Griffith, Preston Hastreiter, Juri Rivera and Wyatt Swanson. Griffith had a two-hitter in the first game of the tourney, Hastreiter surrendered just two earned and Rivera struck out nine.

Garrett Anderson drove in four runs against Albion, Eickhoff, Wyatt Swanson and Cody Zrust each drove in two against Central City and Zrust had a homer in the championship game and two long balls on the weekend.

Following a tough loss on Thursday at Hastings, having nearly every member of the roster make a game-changing play over the weekend was exactly what Cornerstone was looking for in a chance to build early- season momentum.

"Everybody has to come together; all the pieces have to, somehow, interlock and put it all together at once," coach Cody Schilling said. "This last weekend, we hit the ball really welly, and I even had some of the other coaches and people compliment our hitting. I'm really hoping we can continue what we started."

In Schilling's time as head coach of Cornerstone, this summer might be his youngest roster. Columbus has just three seniors on the roster, and two of the three have just one summer of ball with Schilling. Thus, how this group can come together and become a team, a lineup and a pitching staff could be a work in progress.

Questions began to find answers over the weekend. Cornerstone started hot in the first three games then overcame deficits of 4-0 and 6-1 in the championship.

Swanson walked the first hitter of the game then gave up a homer and allowed two more across on a walk, single and double. A walk and a hit batter came around to score in the second. But after a conversation on the mound, Swanson gave up just one hit in his final 2 and 2/3 innings of work and gave his team a chance for the comeback.

A Cody Zrust single then an Eickhoff sac fly put Cornerstone on the board in the second. Eickhoff's two-RBI single cut it to 6-3 in the third. A Garrett Anderson sac fly and Rivera RBI single had the deficit down to 6-5 in the fourth. Zrust led off the fifth with a full count solo shot to left field that Schilling said would have smashed into the scoreboard had Columbus been playing at home.

"He had two big home runs (on Sunday), and they were crushed," Schilling said.

Errors with two out in the fifth inning, scored Cornerstone's go-ahead 7-6 run and the insurance 8-6 run.

Swanson finished the final 2 and 2/3 with a hit, walk, hit batter and three strikeouts. He ran into trouble in the fifth after striking out the first two on a two-out single and an error but Tadan Bell came in and ended the threat on a three-pitch strikeout. Bell walked two in the seventh but one was cut down stealing and he struck out two others for the win.

Zrust was 2 for 4 with the homer, Rivera was 3 for 4 with a run and one driven in and Sawyer Kimberling and Kael Forney both had two hits.

Cornerstone 10, Central City 3: Central City made it to the Class B state tournament this spring and won a game. Despite that recent history, Central City looked overmatched, fell in a 5-0 hole and committed five errors against Columbus.

Nick Zoucha drove in a run in the second. Wyatt Swanson blasted a two-run home run, Zrust reached and scored on an error and Rivera doubled in another, all in the third for the 5-0 advantage.

Central City sent eight to the plate in the fifth and scored three times on just one hit, a hit batter and two errors but Columbus answered with a run in the bottom half then four more in the sixth. Swanson and Zrust hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth.

Rivera earned all but four of his outs on strikeouts in 4 and 1/3 innings. He gave up a hit and an earned run to go with two walks. Rivera struck out the side in the first, had two more in the second, a swinging K in the third, struck out the side again in the fourth then left after a hit batter, ground out and fielder's choice in the fifth.

Eickhoff pitched out of the jam and tossed for two innings with a hit, an unearned run, two walks and two strikeouts.

Cornerstone 10, Geneva 2: Columbus scored a run in every inning and held a 9-0 advantage before Geneva finally broke through in the fifth.

Eickhoff was 3 for 3 with four RBIs including doubles that each drove in two runs in the first and fourth innings. Preston Hastreiter went five innings as the starting pitcher, struck out six, gave up five hits and no walks.

Cornerstone 13, Albion 1: Columbus started the weekend with a bang on a 10-run first inning that had 14 hitters, seven hits, two walks and a hit batter.

Eli Kreikemeier's double and Anderson's triple added two more in the second. kaden Brownlow and Rivera plated the final run on back-to-back doubles in the fifth.

Griffith worked all five innings of the mercy-rule win with two hits, a run, non earned, three strikeouts and two walks. He faced 18 hitters and tossed just 61 total pitches.

"From a standpoint of creating confidence and saying, 'We can play and win,' It was big," Schilling said. "I know we're young, but you've just got to come out and be ready to play."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

